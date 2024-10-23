Renault Triber And Kiger Inducted In The Eastern Command Of The Indian Army’s Fleet

Modified On Oct 23, 2024 11:02 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The latest round of handing over the cars for Renault comes a little after a month's time when the carmaker had gifted some units of the three models in its Indian lineup to the 14 Corps of the Indian Army

In September 2024, Renault India had gifted some units of its models, namely the Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger to the 14 Corps (a.k.a Fire and Fury Corps) of the Indian Army. Now the carmaker has done an encore and handed two models, namely the Triber and Kiger, to the Eastern Command, Indian Army.

Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India said, “We are truly honoured to support the Eastern Command of the Indian Army by providing these vehicles. The Triber and Kiger reflect Renault’s commitment to quality, safety, and the Make in India initiative. We are confident that these vehicles will improve the mobility and logistical capabilities of the Eastern Command. Renault India is dedicated to serving the community and supporting those who protect our nation. This contribution is a small gesture of our appreciation for their invaluable service.”

An Overview Of Renault Triber

The Triber is Renault’s unique proposition as a sub-4m crossover MPV, which is available in four broad variants for the Triber: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. It has a modular seating arrangement and can carry up to seven occupants.

Renault has equipped it with a 1-litre petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Features on offer include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and wireless phone charger. Its safety net comprises up to four airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Renault Kiger: A Quick Summary

The Renault Kiger is a sub-4m SUV that is offered in five broad variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O), and RXZ. It gets a choice of two petrol engines: a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine (72 PS/96 Nm, mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT), and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/up to 160 Nm, mated either with a 5-speed manual or a CVT).

Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control (in turbo variants only). Renault has provided it with safety features such as up to four airbags, rear parking sensors and camera, and TPMS.

Price Range And Rivals

The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, while the Kiger costs between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber is an alternative to the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It can also be regarded as an option to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, as well as the Kia Carens.

On the other hand, the Renault SUV goes up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. It also takes on sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

