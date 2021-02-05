Renault Kwid, Triber, And Duster Pack February Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000

Published On Feb 05, 2021 01:12 PM By Rohit for Renault Duster

Select employees can avail corporate discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on a Renault car this month

The Duster Turbo carries the maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000.

With the Triber, save up to Rs 60,000.

Benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the Kwid .

All offers valid till February 28, 2021.

Renault India’s current portfolio consists of the Kwid, Triber, and Duster, with the Kiger slated to join the lineup in March. Good news is that the company is offering discounts on its models, valid through February 2021. Here’s how much you can save on each:

Renault Kwid (Rs 3.12 lakh to Rs 5.31 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Renault is providing the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. On the other hand, the 2021 model gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, plus a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a rural discount of Rs 5,000. But only one of them can be opted for.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent interest rate rate calculated on a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states that don’t have Renault Finance.

The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre only carry a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

No cash discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Renault Triber (Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Renault is providing the AMT variants with the maximum cash discount of Rs 30,000. For the 2020 MT models, discounts come down to Rs 15,000, whereas for the 2021 variants, it drops further to Rs 10,000.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault car.

Renault is providing the crossover MPV with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.89 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker is providing the base-spec RXE only with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault Duster (Rs 9.57 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh)

Offer Amount Duster Duster Turbo Cash Discount -- Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 65,000

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 only on the 2020 Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

Moreover, there’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one of the two.

Renault is also offering an Easy Care Package for three years or 50,000km (whichever is earlier). This includes an AMC contract for existing customers who want to buy an additional Duster Turbo or exchange their current Duster for its Turbo version.

No cash discount on the 2021 Duster.

Note: These offers vary across states and the chosen variant. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

