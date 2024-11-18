Renault Is Running A Week Long Nationwide Winter Service Camp Starting From November 18

Apart from benefits on spare parts and labour cost, you can also avail discounts on official accessories in these seven days

Get up to 15 percent discount on select spare parts and official accessories

15 percent benefits on labour charge as well.

Customers can also avail 10 percent discount on Renaut’s extended warranty.

The offers provided by the carmaker are valid only at Renault-authorised workshops.

The service camp will run for a week, from November 18 to November 24, 2024.

As the winter season is upon us, Renault has announced a nationwide winter service camp in India, happening from 18th to 24th November 2024. The French automaker’s service initiative will be to its existing customers and at all Renault-authorised workshops across the country.

Also Read: Customers Can Save Over Rs 70,000 On Renault Cars This November

In the week-long camp, Renault will offer multiple benefits to its customers, and here is a brief breakdown. The carmaker will offer up to 15 percent benefits on select spare parts and select official accessories, with an additional 5 percent off for the customers who register via My Renault app before 20th November 2024. You can also avail 15 percent benefits on labour charge and 10 percent on extended warranty for vehicles purchased more than a month before the camp’s commencement.

The camp also includes savings of 10 percent on Castrol engine oil replacement. It is worth noting that these benefits cannot be clubbed with other ongoing Renault offers.

The automaker currently sells three models in India – Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. Renault’s future plans in India also involve launching a new compact SUV by 2025, which might as well be the new-generation Renault Duster.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Kiger AMT