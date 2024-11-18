Customers Can Save Over Rs 70,000 On Renault Cars This November
Published On Nov 18, 2024
Renault is also providing buyer a choice between a corporate discount or a rural offer on all three models
Maximum discount of up to Rs 73,000 is available with the Renault Kwid.
Save up to Rs 68,000 on the Renault Triber and Renault Kiger.
All offers are valid till the end of November.
Renault has rolled out its offers for November 2024 across all three models: Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The benefits include cash discount, exchange and loyalty bonuses, and corporate discount. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below:
Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
All India
|
Himachal Pradesh/Jammu & Kashmir
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
|
Up to Rs 73,000
Customers residing in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir will get a higher cash discount of Rs 40,000 with the Renault Kwid. Note that this offer is only applicable with the higher-spec RXT and Climber variants of the hatchback.
For all-India category, cash discount reduces to Rs 15,000, while all other benefits remain the same.
These benefits do not apply to lower-spec RXE and RXL(O) variants. Customers can only avail a loyalty discount of Rs 10,000 on these variants.
The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh.
Triber
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 68,000
The benefits mentioned above are applicable across all the variants of the Renault Triber, save for its base-spec RXE variant.
For the RXE variant, only a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable.
The Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.
Kiger
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 68,000
Save for the lower-spec RXE and RXL variants, the offers mentioned above can be had with all other variants of the Renault Kiger.
If you wish to pick Kiger’s RXE or RXL variant, it can be only availed of with a loyalty bonus.
Prices for the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Note
Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 4,000 on all cars. However, it cannot be clubbed with the corporate discount.
An exchange bonus is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit under the scrappage programme.
Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the State and city, so please contact the Renault dealership closest to you for more details.
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
