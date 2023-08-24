Published On Aug 24, 2023 05:31 PM By CarDekho for Renault Kiger

These festive offers for buyers in Kerala are applicable till the end of August 2023

Renault India has introduced exciting festive offers to commemorate the joyous occasion of Onam. The company is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on its range of cars across Kerala. Additionally, loyal Renault customers can enjoy further loyalty benefits.

The benefits of up to Rs 75,000 are on offer even on popular models like the Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, and Renault Kwid.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited, expressed his excitement, stating, "Renault believes in being an integral part of our customers' moments of celebration. The outstanding accomplishment of our dealer, who delivered 200 vehicles in a single day, demonstrates our brand's strength and commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences."

The festive season has witnessed a noticeable surge in demand for Renault vehicles, reflecting the enthusiasm and fervour associated with the celebrations. In fact, one of Renault India's dealerships in Kerala has successfully accomplished the delivery of an impressive 200 vehicles in a single day.

The festive offers are available at all authorised Renault dealerships and are applicable for a limited period until August 31, 2023.

