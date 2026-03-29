Renault Duster Iconic Vs Iconic Launch Edition: What’s Different In The Special Edition?

The newly launched Renault Duster is available in multiple variants, with the Iconic sitting at the top of the range. At the launch of the Duster, Renault also introduced the Iconic Launch Edition, which is essentially a limited-run version based on the fully-loaded Iconic trim.

While both variants are identical in many aspects, the launch edition focuses on exclusivity with unique cosmetic elements and a distinct identity.

So, if you’re planning to buy the top-spec Iconic but want something unique, then here’s everything that the Launch edition offers over the regular Iconic variant:

Renault Duster Iconic vs Iconic Launch Edition: Price

Variant 1.3-litre turbo MT 1.3-litre turbo DCT Iconic Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Iconic Launch Edition Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh

Both variants are priced identically, so your decision comes down to whether you want the exclusive styling of the Launch Edition or the broader colour choices and subtleness of the standard Iconic.

Renault Duster Iconic vs Iconic Launch Edition: Exterior

Both versions of the Renault Duster share the same overall styling and design elements. Up front, they feature eyebrow-style LED DRLs, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, a bold ‘DUSTER’ grille, and a silver skid plate, giving them a strong road presence.

The differences, however, lie in the finer details. The Iconic Launch Edition stands out with its exclusive Mountain Jade Green shade paired with a black roof, which is the only colour option available for this special edition. It also gets unique cosmetic enhancements such as yellow highlights on the Renault logo and Duster lettering at both the front and rear, along with yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics on the doors. Additional touches include ‘Iconic’ lettering with yellow accents on the body cladding, yellow ‘Duster’ branding on the roof rails, and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, all of which give it a more distinctive and eye-catching appearance.

In comparison, the standard Iconic variant features dual-tone alloy wheels instead of the blacked-out units and does not get the yellow accents and special edition graphics altogether, resulting in a cleaner and more understated look. Overall, while the Launch Edition is designed to stand out with its bold styling elements, the standard Iconic appeals to those who prefer a more subtle look.

To know more about the design elements of the Duster, head over to this report.

Colour options with the Iconic: The Iconic trim gets these colour options in addition to the green hue: Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, and River Blue.

Renault Duster Iconic vs Iconic Launch Edition: Interior

Step inside and you will see that both versions of the Renault Duster are largely identical and deliver a premium experience. They share a dual-tone black and green cabin theme along with leatherette upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels, and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel.

The Iconic Launch Edition, however, adds a subtle touch of exclusivity with contrast yellow stitching on the seats, which ties in neatly with its exterior highlights. This gives it a slightly more distinctive visual identity compared to the standard version. That said, the overall layout, material quality, and comfort levels remain the same in both variants, ensuring a similar in-cabin experience regardless of which one you choose.

To check out the Iconic Launch Edition in detail, here’s an in-depth report.

Renault Duster Iconic vs Iconic Launch Edition: Features

Since the special edition is based on the Iconic trim, it gets all the features that you get with the standard Iconic version. The long list of features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, an air purifier with PM2.5 filter, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, ventilated and 6-way power adjustable front seats (also comes with manual lumbar support adjustment), 48-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, rain sensing wipers and connected car tech.

Safety is taken care of by features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto headlamps, electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill descent control, a 360-degree camera system, and front, side and rear parking sensors. You also get a level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite with 17 advanced features.

Renault Duster Iconic vs Iconic Launch Edition: Powertrain

Both Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition only come with the more potent 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, details of which can be found below:

Engine 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid Power 163 PS Torque 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

*DCT - Dual-clutch Transmission

If you want to check out other powertrain options and the variants that get the other engine option, head over to this report.

CarDekho Says…

As you can conclude, the Iconic Launch Edition of the Renault Duster is essentially just a cosmetic upgrade over the already feature-loaded Iconic variant. It brings exclusive styling elements like the Mountain Jade Green dual-tone shade, yellow highlights, special graphics, and blacked-out alloy wheels, all of which make it stand out more on the road.

However, beyond these visual enhancements, there are no differences in terms of features, safety, or performance, as both variants offer an identical equipment list and the same 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain.

Since both variants are priced the same, the decision ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you want a more distinctive and attention-grabbing SUV with a sense of exclusivity, the Launch Edition is the obvious pick. But if you prefer more colour options and a cleaner, more understated design, the standard Iconic remains the more versatile choice.

Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.