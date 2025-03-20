Renault Triber Facelift Spied Testing For The First Time With Heavy Camouflage

The spy shot of the facelifted Triber showcases the rear design under heavy camouflage with what looks like new split-LED tail lights and tailgate design

Design changes could include new alloy wheel design, front bumper and revised headlight design.

Inside, it is likely to feature a slightly tweaked dashboard design and a different cabin theme.

On the feature front, it could feature the same 8-inch touchscreen and semi-digital driver's display.

It could get new features like auto AC and auto-dimming IRVM.

Safety net could be equipped with 6 airbags, 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Is likely to feature the same 1-litre naturally aspirated engine (72 PS/96 Nm).

It is expected to command a slight premium over the currens-epec Triber.

Back in January 2025, it was officially announced that the Renault Triber will get a midlife facelift in the second half of the year. Now, a test mule of the 2025 Triber was recently spotted under heavy camouflage, with the spy image showing only the rear profile. Here's what we could spot:

What Can Be Seen?

Although blanketed with a heavy camouflage, some design elements can be seen on the 2025 Renault Triber. A split-type LED tail light design was seen, which could get some design revisions compared to the tail lights of the current-spec model.

A rear wiper could also be spotted and the tailgate also seems to have more aggressive creases and the bumper is likely to be redesigned.

While the profile is partially visible, it looks similar to the current-spec model. However, it can get a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The front could feature redesigned headlights, grille and bumper design. The interior is yet to be disclosed, but we do expect it to get a slightly tweaked dashboard design and a different cabin theme, as seen with the facelifted Nissan Magnite.

2025 Renault Triber: Expected Features And Safety

The features suite is expected to be similar to the current-spec Triber, which is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display and a 6-speaker sound system. It could also get auto AC and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

Its safety suite could feature 6 airbags (as standard) compared to the 4 airbags that are offered in the current-spec Triber. The other safety features are expected to be the same including ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2025 Renault Triber: Expected Powertrain Options

The 2025 Renault Triber is expected to continue with the 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the current-spec model. Here are the details:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

This engine also gets a CNG option with the manual option that can be retrofitted by an authorised vendor

That said, the Triber could also come with the Kiger’s 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, but there is still no confirmation from the French carmaker in this regard.

2025 Renault Triber: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Renault Triber is expected to cost a slight premium over the current-spec model that is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Like the current-spec model, the facelifted Triber would not have a direct rival in India but it can be considered a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

