Maruti Hints At Wagon R EV In Upcoming EV Lineup, Will Rival The Tata Tiago EV

It is expected to offer a range of over 300km, to launch between 2025 and 2030

The recently announced timeline for EVs from Maruti by 2030 had a strong hint at one of the six planned models being an electric version of the Wagon R. We still do not have an exact timeline for its arrival, but we now know it is coming for sure.

Given that Maruti has been testing a fleet of all-electric Wagon R hatchbacks since 2018, it would be understandable if you believed the project to have been scrapped. However, the real reason those cars never came to market is why Maruti is yet to offer any electric vehicle. The carmaker still regards EVs with sufficient range to still be too pricey to be truly mass market, while the charging infrastructure is still in its nascent stage.

Since then, EV technology has improved significantly and Maruti is one of the carmakers setting up local battery manufacturing to bring down costs. At the same time, the Indian consumer is becoming comfortable with the fact that an EV will be significantly pricier than its combustion engined equivalent, especially in the compact space. For example, Tata debuted the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and received over 10,000 bookings in just a few days.

While Maruti’s entry-level offering is still the Alto 800 and the Wagon R is a couple of steps above it, the Wagon R EV is poised to be the brand’s entry-level electric offering. It is expected to offer similar if not more creature comforts than the current Wagon R with an infotainment touchscreen and powered ORVMs. It could get additional features like auto AC, LED lighting elements, and an EV-centric instrument cluster.

In terms of design, the teaser for the Wagon R EV looks a lot like the version sold in Japan, with more premium styling than the hatchback on sale in India. Its tall-boy design makes it easy to identify even from a silhouette. The EV will likely be based on the next generation of the Wagon R, likely to debut with petrol enignes only. There will be some EV-centric design changes too but it should still retain typical Wagon R visual characteristics.

We expect the electric Wagon R to be offered with a choice of battery sizes and or charging options. It will likely promise a range of over 300km, which is competitive for the segment. The Tiago EV claims to deliver a range of upto 315km and the Citroen eC3 promises 320km.

The Wagon R EV is expected to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh. However, the first EV offering from Maruti will be the eVX SUV, likely to be priced over Rs 20 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

