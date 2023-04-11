Published On Apr 11, 2023 05:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

While the Fronx is based on the Baleno, it does have its own set of USPs that will help it stand out in an otherwise crowded space

The Maruti Fronx is at the cusp of being launched in our market. We recently got to put it through its paces and sampled the turbo-petrol engine that’s made a comeback with the crossover. The review video is already live on our YouTube channel, but if you want a quick log of what we learned after driving the Fronx, here’s the list:

A Butchy Crossover

Even though the Fronx is based on the Baleno, it gets almost new body panels all-around, save for the mirrors and front doors. Staying true to its body style, the Fronx is – in the right context – a hatchback for some and an SUV for many others.

It even resembles a scaled-down version of the Grand Vitara thanks to its three-piece LED DRL setup and LED headlights positioned in the bumper. The roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and sloping roofline add to the SUV-esque character of the Fronx. Its rear is quite similar to that of the Grand Vitara as it gets connected LED taillights as well.

A Familiar Cabin

Once you step inside the Fronx, you will immediately notice the familiarity with the Baleno. It gets the same dashboard layout (although with maroon-finished materials instead of violet), instrument cluster and steering wheel.

Standing taller than the Baleno helps the Fronx as it allows the driver to have a good view out up front. While the cabin’s fit and finish isn’t the best in the segment, it’s far better than what we were used to seeing in Maruti cars. The Fronx even gets soft-touch materials on the door pads and elbow rests while the seats get fabric upholstery.

Related: Maruti Fronx Vs Premium Hatchback Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared

Equipped To Pamper You

Being a modern Maruti, the Fronx gets all the bells and whistles offered on the new Baleno. These include the 9-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, auto AC with rear vents and cruise control. The only addition over the hatchback is wireless phone charging. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD and 360-degree camera.

A Practical Boot

One thing that we understood quite well from the first drive is how usable the Fronx’s boot space really is. Its capacity stands at 308 litres, down by 10 litres compared to the Baleno’s and has a wider loading lip and a deep cargo area. While the capacity isn’t the best in its class, it is able to swallow a weekend’s worth of luggage. If that’s not enough, you even get the option to fold down the rear seat backrests thanks to the 60:40 split setup.

Two Petrol Engines And Automatic Gearbox Options

Unlike the Baleno, which comes with just one petrol engine, the Fronx is being offered with two. While it has borrowed the hatchback’s 90PS, 1.2-litre unit with five-speed MT or AMT, its highlight is Maruti’s reintroduction of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (delivering 100PS and 148Nm) with mild-hybrid tech. It comes with five-speed MT and six-speed AT options. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is the same that’s found in plenty of currently available Maruti cars and should be the pick if most of your commutes are within city limits.

We got to try the new turbo-petrol engine and found it to be well balanced for both city and highway drives. However, if you are someone who undertakes highway journeys frequently, it’s the turbo unit that you would appreciate more, credit to its surplus torque. It is also more triple-digit-speed friendly and much more effective on quick overtakes. While the six-speed automatic isn’t the quickest gearbox in its segment, it more than makes up for it when you factor in the convenience it adds during the drives.