Here Are The Top 10 Best Selling Car Brands In January 2025

All the car brands recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in January 2025, except 4 brands

In January 2025, Maruti retained the top spot as the best-selling car brand in India, and was the only brand to cross over 1.70 lakh unit sales. Kia recorded the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales but remained in the 6th position on the list, while MG recorded a decline of slightly over 40% in MoM sales. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales performance for January.

Brand January 2025 December 2024 MoM Growth % January 2024 YoY Growth % Maruti Suzuki 1,73,599 1,30,115 33.4 1,66,802 4.1 Hyundai 54,003 42,208 27.9 57,115 -5.4 Mahindra 50,659 41,424 22.3 43,068 17.6 Tata 48,075 44,221 8.7 53,635 -10.4 Toyota 26,178 24,887 5.2 23,197 12.9 Kia 25,025 8,957 179.4 23,769 5.3 Honda 6,103 6,825 -10.6 8,681 -29.7 MG 4,455 7,516 -40.7 3,825 16.5 Skoda 4,133 4,554 -9.2 2,377 73.9 Volkswagen 3,344 4,787 -30.1 3,267 2.4

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki continued its domination as the top-selling car brand in the country, recording sales of around 1.74 units in January 2025. The automaker shipped nearly 69,000 more cars than Hyundai and Mahindra combined. While its monthly sales grew by a little over 33 percent, Maruti was one the few brands to have positive year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Hyundai stays well ahead of Mahindra as the second-best-selling car brand, although only with over 3,300 unit sales ahead of Mahindra. The automaker also registered a decent MoM growth of nearly 28 percent on this list, although its YoY market share has dropped by around 5.5 percent.

Holding on to the final podium spot on this list, Mahindra was the last brand of the list to cross 50,000 unit sales in January. The automaker’s monthly sales grew by more than 9,000 units, while its yearly sales also saw a growth of nearly 18 percent.

Tata found close to 48,000 buyers in February 2025. It also enjoyed a 9 percent MoM growth in demand but had a negative YoY of around 10.5 percent.

Toyota managed to cross the 26,000 units mark, outselling the Kia by just 1,150 units. The Japanese automaker dispatched over 2,900 units more than the previous year.

With over 25,000 units sold, Kia achieved the highest MoM growth of nearly 180 percent, although the YoY sales grew by a little more than 5 percent.

Honda crossed the sales mark of 6,000 units in January 2025, although it faced the highest decline of nearly 28 percent in yearly sales. That said, the automaker also faced a negative MoM sales of over 10.5 percent.

MG recorded the highest decline in MoM sales of nearly 41 percent with only 4,455 units dispatched the previous month. Meanwhile, it achieved a positive YoY growth of 16.5 percent.

Second last on the list is Skoda which managed to achieve the highest YoY growth of nearly 74 percent but recorded a negative MoM sales of over 9 percent. However, the carmaker managed to cross the 4,000 unit sales mark.

Volkswagen slipped to the last spot last month as it dispatched close to 3,350 units only. It also faced a dip of over 30 percent in monthly sales, while its yearly sales also went up by over 2 percent only.

