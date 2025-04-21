2025 Skoda Kodiaq 10 Simply Clever Features Explained

While most of the Simply Clever Features are standard to both the Sportline and Selection L&K, the latter gets three additional fitments for its boot

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is one of the latest SUVs in the Indian market, offered in two variants: Sportline and Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K). Apart from its feature suite loaded with many modern equipment, the Kodiaq also gets Skoda’s well thought out additions that make life easier. These features are dubbed as ‘Simply Clever Features. We’ll take a look at 10 of those features in the new Kodiaq.

Display Cleaner

A duster-like brick wrapped with microfiber cloth is provided within the car which can come handy in keeping your large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen smudge-free. It's a thoughtful addition for your daily usage as the displays tend to get dusty and smudged easily when using them. A display cleaning liquid could have made its use case more practical but that is only limited to the international-spec Kodiaq.

Parking Ticket Clip

This small feature is placed on the A-pillar on the driver side. This clip is useful to securely hold parking tickets, ensuring they remain easily accessible. It will also come useful when urgently needed at toll and parking stops, hence preventing misplaced tickets and potential fines.

Umbrella Holder

Talk about a premium experience, the new Kodiaq also offers you an umbrella, well-placed in an umbrella holder in the front door panel along with a thought out drainage system. This add-on feature keeps you prepared for unexpected rains during the monsoon outings and does give you the feel of owning an expensive car.

Waste Bins

Skoda has also integrated removable waste bins in the front and rear door panels of the 2025 Kodiaq. These disposable packets provide a convenient spot to dispose of small trash items, keeping the cabin as well as the roads tidy during journeys. You’d find this useful in your long drives especially if you have kids consuming chips or chocolates.

Door Edge Protectors

The door edge protectors which are often considered in aftermarket fittings by buyers are also sorted out by Skoda in the new Kodiaq. These fibre straps on the sides, which pop out automatically while opening the door, safeguards your car and adjacent vehicles from dings and scratches, especially at tight parking spaces.

Tablet Holders

At the rear seat of the 2025 Kodiaq, you can find tablet/mobile holders mounted on the front seat headrests. These holders keep tablets secure and at an optimal viewing angle, ensuring your back seat entertainment during your travel are sorted.

Bag Hooks

A pretty basic yet a very practical addition is the bag hooks in the boot. These hooks prevent soft parcels like shopping bags from tipping over, irrespective of jerks while driving.

All these seven features are standard to both the variants of the new Kodiaq, however the following three additions are exclusive to the top-end Selection Laurin & Klement variant.

Double Side Boot Carpet

The boot of the new Kodiaq has a reversible mat with a plush side for everyday use and a washable rubberized side for carrying dirty or wet items, ensuring it can be cleaned easily.

Flexible Cargo Elements

The new Kodiaq is also equipped with adjustable cargo elements in the boot that ensures your luggage to not shift and topple on to each other. This keeps your belongings stay put, and is especially helpful in bad road conditions.

Boot Net

A netted compartment in the Kodiaq’s boot offers additional storage for smaller items, keeping them properly organized and easily accessible without cluttering the main cargo area. Needless to say, Skoda has brainstormed quite a lot for making the bootspace of the new Kodiaq as practical as possible.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.