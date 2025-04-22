From More Variants To More Features, Here Are 10 Things 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Gets Over The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

While the 2025 Kodiaq and Tiguan R Line share most of the features, these few things in terms of comfort, safety and practicality make the Skoda SUV stand ahead

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R Line are the two new SUVs that have been launched in India recently. Although both the SUVs are not direct segment rivals, they share a lot in common, specifically in terms of the features they offer. While we’ve compared them in detail previously, in this report, we check out 10 things in the new Skoda Kodiaq that up its appeal when compared to the Tiguan R Line.

More Variants

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq provides buyers with more choice by offering two variants: an entry-level Sportline and a top-spec Selection Laurin & Klement. In comparison, the R Line is the only variant on offer for the current-spec Tiguan. While this difference could be a let go for many, the Rs 1.8 lakh price difference between variants give buyers a little more flexibility in having the Kodiaq as per their budget.

Also, both the variants in the Skoda Kodiaq have slightly different looks, which we have covered in-depth in this story.

Third Row Seating

The biggest difference between these two SUVs is the three-row seating layout in Skoda Kodiaq. It is a 7-seater compared to the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line which is a 5-seater SUV. This extra seating adds more practicality especially for family buyers seeking more passenger space. On top of that, folding those two rows down, the Kodiaq brings a larger 1976-litre cargo space which could be a lot useful in long trips.

Dual Glovebox

The Skoda Kodiaq comes with two gloveboxes placed one below the other. This is a small but useful touch in the Czech SUV’s cabin which provides more storage space to the passengers. The Tiguan R Line, on the other hand, only has a single glovebox

Rear Window Sunshades

The Skoda Kodiaq gets manual sunshades for its rear windows which is another thoughtful addition for the rear occupant’s comfort. These come in handy during long sunny drives in the harsh Indian summers. The Tiguan R Line doesn’t offer it as a standard feature, so you’d need to install it separately as an accessory if required.

Ventilated Front Seats

While both the Kodiaq and Tiguan R Line offer heated seats, the former also gets a ventilation function which is an essential thing to have, considering the Indian hot climate. The Tiguan’s heated-only seats’ use case might not appeal as much, except for colder regions.

More Features For Front Seats

Besides ventilation and heating, the Skoda Kodiaq goes a step further with power-adjustable front seats with memory function. The Tiguan R Line gets manual adjustments for fore and aft adjustment, while the lumbar support adjustment is powered. In fact, the Kodiaq’s front seats also get an extendable under-thigh support over the Tiguan’s, which will be more comfortable on long drives, especially for taller occupants.

More Speakers

For music lovers, the new Skoda Kodiaq offers a more premium 13-speaker Canton audio system compared to the 8-speaker audio system in Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. This makes up for a richer-in cabin audio experience.

Auto-park Assist

The Kodiaq comes equipped with an auto-park assist feature, which can automatically steer the SUV into a parking spot. The Tiguan R Line also offers Park Assist, but that requires manual input for the throttle and brakes. Hence, the Kodiaq’s feature is more convenient in well-marked yet tight city parking spaces.

360-degree Camera

While the Kodiaq and Tiguan R Line have most of the safety features in common, the Kodiaq gets a 360-degree camera system over the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, which provides a bird’s eye view of the SUV. This is a very convenient thing to have for parking as well as navigating through narrow roads and busy traffic.

Simply Clever Features

The very Skoda thing that sets all of their cars including the new Kodiaq apart is these set of features. The Kodiaq gets 10 of these niceties, the highlights being a display cleaner, an umbrella at the door, waste bins, tablet holders and more. Even though these are not big deal breaking additions, this just makes your life easier when on the roads.

BONUS - Driver Attention & Drowsiness Monitor

Adding to its safety, the Skoda Kodiaq also gets a driver attention and drowsiness monitor. This system keeps an eye on driver behaviour and gives alerts if it detects fatigue or loss of attention. The Tiguan R Line, despite having a great safety package, misses out on such a feature.

