Nissan Magnite Facelift Tekna Variant Explained In 5 Real-life Images

Published On Oct 18, 2024 06:30 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The Magnite Tekna has all the premium design touches as the fully loaded Tekna+ variant and comes with the choice of both the engines that are on offer with the Nissan SUV

Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant explained in images

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is now on sale in our market and is offered in six broad variants: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+. We have already brought to you how each variant looks like, and have now got hold of the real-life images of the 1-below-top Tekna trim. If you are planning to pick it, check it out in these images below:

Front

Given that it’s the 1-below-top variant, the Magnite Tekna looks identical to the fully loaded Tekna+ trim from the outside. It sports auto-LED projector headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs located in the bumper. Nissan has also provided it with gloss black surround for the grille, which is flanked by chrome accents. Lower down, you can notice the aggressively designed silver skid plate, which has housings for the front LED fog lamps.

Side

Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant side
Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Nissan has given the Magnite Tekna 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which feature a fresh design compared to those that were offered on the pre-facelift model. You can also notice that it has silver-finished roof rails (which can carry loads of up to 50 kg), chrome window beltline and ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators.

Rear

The Magnite Tekna comes with wraparound LED tail lights, which now get new internal lighting elements with the midlife refresh. Other key elements include the ‘Magnite’ moniker on the tailgate and a chunky bumper sporting a silver skid plate.

Cabin And Equipment

Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant front seats

It has a black and grey cabin theme and comes with fabric upholstery. That said, Nissan has added a touch of contrast by giving it orange stitching on the doorpads, seats, front centre armrest, and on the steering wheel. It gets soft-touch material on the dashboard with contrasting orange stitching as well.

Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant rear seats

For the rear occupants, the Magnite Tekna offers separate AC vents and a foldout centre armrest with cupholders. While it has adjustable headrests only for the two outer-side passengers, Nissan is offering it with 3-point seatbelts for all five occupants (including the rear centre passenger).

Nissan Magnite facelift Tekna variant 8-inch touchscreen

Other equipment on board includes an 8-inch touchscreen, cooled glovebox, a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also comes with auto AC, cruise control (only with the MT and turbo-CVT variants), and push-button start/stop.

Its safety net consists of six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Check Out: 2024 Nissan Magnite Base vs Top Variants Compared In Real-life Images

Engine And Gearbox Options

Nissan offers the Magnite Tekna with both the 1-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, along with their respective choices of transmissions. Their technical specifications are detailed below:

Specification

1-litre N/A Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

5-speed MT, CVT^

Claimed Mileage

19.4 kmpl, 19.7 kmpl

19.9 kmpl, 17.9 kmpl

*AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

^CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Price Range And Rivals

The Nissan Magnite Tekna variants are priced between Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Nissan’s sub-4m SUV fights it out with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue. The Magnite also takes on sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

