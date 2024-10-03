Nissan Magnite Facelift Images Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 04:21 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite 2024

These leaked images show the front and rear design of the subcompact SUV, which looks similar to the pre-facelift model

The facelifted Nissan Magnite will be launched on October 4.

It will feature a similar silhouette as the pre-facelift model with redesigned elements.

Its interior will have a black and orange theme with a similar cabin layout as the outgoing model.

New features can include a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats and six airbags.

Powertrain options will be the same as the pre-facelift model: 1-litre N/A petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Nissan Magnite is due for a launch on October 4, featuring some design revisions and new tech. However, ahead of its official launch, some images of the updated SUV have leaked online, revealing its fresh exterior design. Let us take a look at what the images suggest.

What Was Spotted?

The fresh set of leaked images show the updated headlights and the boomerang-shaped DRLs in the facelifted model which seem to have been carried over from the pre-facelift Magnite. The grille is still hexagonal but has revised elements in it. While there is a new gloss black surround around the grille, there are two chunky boomerang-shaped chrome elements on the sides, which is similar to the current-spec Magnite. The facelifted model will also come with an aggressively-designed front skid plate.

The rear profile of the 2024 Nissan Magnite looks almost identical to that of the outgoing model. What is different is that the tail lights of the 2024 Magnite have been redesigned and feature a blacked-out effect. The rear bumper design is also the same and has a silver skid plate like the outgoing Magnite. The position of the Nissan logo and the ‘Magnite’ badging on the tailgate is also the same. A rear wiper can also be spotted.

Also Read: 6 Things The 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift Is Likely To Get Over The Outgoing Version

2024 Nissan Magnite: Interior and Features

Nissan had recently shared a teaser showing the 2024 Magnite’s interior. The teaser suggests that the facelifted model will have a black and orange interior theme while the cabin design will be similar to the current Magnite. The seat upholstery is also expected to be changed with the update.

While the exact feature suite is yet to be revealed, the 2024 Magnite is expected to feature a 9-inch touchscreen (from the Magnite Geza edition), auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. It can also come with a bigger digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof and six airbags. The safety suite can continue with a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2024 Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options

The same powertrain options are expected to be carried over from the pre-facelift model. The specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up To 160 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*MT = Manual Transmission, AMT = Automated Manual Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Transmission

Also Read: Check Out 5 Upcoming Cars That Are Set To Launch In India In October 2024

2024 Nissan Magnite: Price and Rivals

Prices of the current-spec Nissan Magnite range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The 2024 Magnite can hence start at a premium of Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue. It will also lock horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Source

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Magnite AMT