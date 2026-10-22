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    2026 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Revealed: Sportscar Goes Electric & SUV At The Same Time!

    If you think that AMG, EV, GT and SUV don’t mix well, the GT SUV may convince you otherwise

    Ved
    Ved
    Modified On Oct 22, 2026 19:08 IST
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    Published OnOct 22, 2026 18:00 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 22, 2026 19:08 IST
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    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    Mercedes-AMG’s GT sports car has been one of its most iconic models in the past decade, and as we approach the age of electrification, the carmaker has expanded the brand to a new electric SUV, pushing it to a new dimension of GT. With a new form factor and electricity as its fuel, the AMG GT SUV still focuses on the ideals of the sports car with thrilling performance, a long range figure and the radical design that keeps it distinct. Let’s take a look in detail at the latest avatar of the GT:

    Design

    In terms of design, Mercedes-AMG has given the GT SUV a clear and distinct design language, ensuring it shows every bit of aggression and a unique personality while still making it unmistakably an AMG. Up front, you have the massive ‘Panamericana’ grille, except here it is blanked out and features illuminated vertical slats and the logo. You also have an aggressive bumper with multiple aero elements, swept-back LED headlamps and an active air vent to cool the mechanicals right above the grille.

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    In profile, its distinctiveness is maintained with a sporty coupe-like roofline, a strong shoulderline with muscular haunches and up to 23-inch AMG forged alloy wheels. You also get to see flush-fit door handles and piano black cladding, like other recent Mercedes-AMGs.

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    The rear-end styling looks like a straight-out-of-a-spaceship design, with ‘turbine-like’ circular taillamps and a massive black insert dominating the look, just like the recently unveiled AMG GT 4-door Coupe. It maintains an aggressive stance here as well, with a chunky diffuser and an active spoiler that automatically adjusts its position above 150 kmph to aid aerodynamics.

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    Interior

    As you’d expect, the AMG GT SUV’s interior remains driver-focused, but keeps things opulent at the same time with plenty of high-quality materials like leatherette, aluminium, carbon-fibre and piano black inserts throughout. Just like other modern Mercedes models, it gets a three-screen setup consisting of a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-inch passenger entertainment screen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. 

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    You also have the sporty three-spoke steering wheel and sports seats that keep you snug in tight corners.

    Features & Safety

    There’s plenty of futuristic technology inside the AMG GT SUV, such as customisable engine sound modes with seat shakers, MBUX virtual assistant, seven drive modes, a Burmester 4D sound system, a photochromatic panoramic glass roof with lighting effects, multi-zone climate control and even an onboard performance manager that optimises power output based on the track you’re racing on.

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    Safety is also top-notch with a comprehensive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, optional carbon ceramic brakes and a host of electrical assists. 

    Powertrain

    Mercedes-AMG is offering the GT SUV in three variants called GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63. The former gets only a 106 kWh battery pack, while the latter two get an optional 128 kWh unit that delivers up to 700 km of claimed range. Here are its detailed specifications: 

    Model

    AMG GT 53 SUV

    AMG GT 55 SUV

    AMG GT 63 SUV

    Battery Pack

    106 kWh

    106 kWh/128 kWh

    106 kWh/128 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    3

    3

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    668 km

    585 km/700 km

    585 km/700 km

    Power

    544 PS

    816 PS

    1169 PS

    Torque

    800 Nm

    1860 Nm

    2000 Nm

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    AWD

    AWD

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    4.2 seconds

    3.1 seconds

    2.7 seconds

    Claimed Top Speed

    250 kmph

    270 kmph

    270 kmph

    AWD- All-wheel drive

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    The AMG GT SUV also features an active hydraulic suspension with three-stage air suspension and rear-axle steering to add to its poise and dynamics at high speeds. The 128 kWh battery pack also gets 710 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, enabling a 10 percent to 80 percent top-up within just 12 minutes.

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed a launch date for the AMG GT SUV in India, but with typical timelines, you can expect its India debut in the second half of 2027. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom, before options).

    Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

    The AMG GT SUV will go up against rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Electric, Lotus Eletre and the upcoming Range Rover Sport Electric.

    CarDekho Says…

    Mercedes-AMG has always pushed the boundaries with its offerings, and the AMG GT SUV is no different. It combines radical, space-age styling that stands out on the road with the premium comfort you’d expect from a high-end Mercedes, the latest in EV technology and the practicality of an SUV, while staying true to its ‘GT’ grand-touring credentials. Despite the strong reactions to its styling and electrification of the powertrain, we feel the incredible amount of technology and sheer performance figures could make it a compelling proposition for buyers willing to pay the hefty price tag.

    What do you think of the AMG GT SUV? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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