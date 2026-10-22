2026 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Revealed: Sportscar Goes Electric & SUV At The Same Time!

Mercedes-AMG’s GT sports car has been one of its most iconic models in the past decade, and as we approach the age of electrification, the carmaker has expanded the brand to a new electric SUV, pushing it to a new dimension of GT. With a new form factor and electricity as its fuel, the AMG GT SUV still focuses on the ideals of the sports car with thrilling performance, a long range figure and the radical design that keeps it distinct. Let’s take a look in detail at the latest avatar of the GT:

Design

In terms of design, Mercedes-AMG has given the GT SUV a clear and distinct design language, ensuring it shows every bit of aggression and a unique personality while still making it unmistakably an AMG. Up front, you have the massive ‘Panamericana’ grille, except here it is blanked out and features illuminated vertical slats and the logo. You also have an aggressive bumper with multiple aero elements, swept-back LED headlamps and an active air vent to cool the mechanicals right above the grille.

In profile, its distinctiveness is maintained with a sporty coupe-like roofline, a strong shoulderline with muscular haunches and up to 23-inch AMG forged alloy wheels. You also get to see flush-fit door handles and piano black cladding, like other recent Mercedes-AMGs.

The rear-end styling looks like a straight-out-of-a-spaceship design, with ‘turbine-like’ circular taillamps and a massive black insert dominating the look, just like the recently unveiled AMG GT 4-door Coupe. It maintains an aggressive stance here as well, with a chunky diffuser and an active spoiler that automatically adjusts its position above 150 kmph to aid aerodynamics.

Interior

As you’d expect, the AMG GT SUV’s interior remains driver-focused, but keeps things opulent at the same time with plenty of high-quality materials like leatherette, aluminium, carbon-fibre and piano black inserts throughout. Just like other modern Mercedes models, it gets a three-screen setup consisting of a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-inch passenger entertainment screen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

You also have the sporty three-spoke steering wheel and sports seats that keep you snug in tight corners.

Features & Safety

There’s plenty of futuristic technology inside the AMG GT SUV, such as customisable engine sound modes with seat shakers, MBUX virtual assistant, seven drive modes, a Burmester 4D sound system, a photochromatic panoramic glass roof with lighting effects, multi-zone climate control and even an onboard performance manager that optimises power output based on the track you’re racing on.

Safety is also top-notch with a comprehensive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, optional carbon ceramic brakes and a host of electrical assists.

Powertrain

Mercedes-AMG is offering the GT SUV in three variants called GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63. The former gets only a 106 kWh battery pack, while the latter two get an optional 128 kWh unit that delivers up to 700 km of claimed range. Here are its detailed specifications:

Model AMG GT 53 SUV AMG GT 55 SUV AMG GT 63 SUV Battery Pack 106 kWh 106 kWh/128 kWh 106 kWh/128 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 3 3 Claimed Range (WLTP) 668 km 585 km/700 km 585 km/700 km Power 544 PS 816 PS 1169 PS Torque 800 Nm 1860 Nm 2000 Nm Drivetrain AWD AWD AWD Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.2 seconds 3.1 seconds 2.7 seconds Claimed Top Speed 250 kmph 270 kmph 270 kmph

AWD- All-wheel drive

The AMG GT SUV also features an active hydraulic suspension with three-stage air suspension and rear-axle steering to add to its poise and dynamics at high speeds. The 128 kWh battery pack also gets 710 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, enabling a 10 percent to 80 percent top-up within just 12 minutes.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed a launch date for the AMG GT SUV in India, but with typical timelines, you can expect its India debut in the second half of 2027. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom, before options).

The AMG GT SUV will go up against rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Electric, Lotus Eletre and the upcoming Range Rover Sport Electric.

CarDekho Says…

Mercedes-AMG has always pushed the boundaries with its offerings, and the AMG GT SUV is no different. It combines radical, space-age styling that stands out on the road with the premium comfort you’d expect from a high-end Mercedes, the latest in EV technology and the practicality of an SUV, while staying true to its ‘GT’ grand-touring credentials. Despite the strong reactions to its styling and electrification of the powertrain, we feel the incredible amount of technology and sheer performance figures could make it a compelling proposition for buyers willing to pay the hefty price tag.

What do you think of the AMG GT SUV? Let us know in the comments below!