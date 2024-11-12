New Maruti Dzire Is Available In 7 Monotone Colours

Modified On Nov 12, 2024 10:58 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

Out of total 7 exterior shades, 3 are new: Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, and Nutmeg Brown

The 7 colour options include: Gallant Red, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Bluish Black, Nutmeg Brown, and Alluring Blue.

Maruti isn’t offering any dual-tone shade with the Dzire 2024.

Comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and wireless phone charger.

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Uses a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT options.

An optional CNG powertrain is also on offer with a reduced output (70 PS/102 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is now on sale in India with sleeker design, Swift-inspired cabin, new set of features and a new Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. Maruti is offering the Dzire in 7 different exterior shades. Let’s take a look at each one of them below in images.

Gallant Red

An all new red shade for the new-generation Maruti Dzire. Though a red colour was available with its previous counterpart, the shade was different.

Pearl Arctic White

It is one of the most demanded colours of the Maruti Dzire.

Splendid Silver

As always, the Splendid Silver colour looks striking and gives the new Dzire an elegant appearance.

Magma Grey

The Magma Grey gives the new Dzire a premium look with its darker appearance, while also highlighting its design elements.

Bluish Black

The Bluish Black shade of the Dzire 2024 carries a black appearance with a slight dark blue effect. It is one of the most premium exterior shades you can have for the Dzire.

Nutmeg Brown

An all new Brown shade which gives the Dzire a subtle appearance.

Alluring Blue

Another new shade added to the 2024 Dzire is the Alluring Blue colour, which looks different from the previously available Oxford Blue.

Out of these 7 exterior shades, the Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, and Nutmeg Brown are new shades. Note that Maruti isn’t offering the Dzire in dual-tone shade.

What’s On Offer?

The new Dzire comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It’s also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera (segment-first), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Choices

It uses a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Price Range And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. It will also take on the new-generation Honda Amaze.

