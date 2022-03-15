Modified On Mar 15, 2022 06:22 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Baleno

It takes the sleek new Baleno’s design aesthetic to new levels with its flared fenders and aerodynamic wings

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno has an impressive set of safety and infotainment features, but performance is one area where it lags behind its competitors. A sportier turbo petrol option, similar to the Baleno RS that was discontinued in 2020, could open a range of new possibilities for the Baleno. A new render from Vishnu Suresh (from Zephyr Designz on Instagram) shows us what a Baleno built for racing would look like:

Of course, the Baleno Competition GT is much more than a factory-built sports variant. It’s an all-out racing hatchback with a wide stance, lowered suspension and functional body kit. Up front, there’s a gaping air dam with a lip spoiler below it. The wheels are Rotiform Aerodisc alloys shod with Michelin racing tyres. The Competition GT concept is based on the top-spec Baleno Alpha variant, since it has a 360-degree camera and LED DRLs.

At the rear, the racing Baleno has blacked-out boot trim pieces, but you’ll only notice them after you see the gigantic rear spoiler! Another aerodynamic feature at the rear is the diffuser below the rear bumper, flanked by a pair of exhaust exits with dual exhaust tips on each side.

The new Maruti Baleno comes with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that makes 90PS and 113Nm from the factory. But the competition-spec Baleno is more powerful, and it likely has a turbocharged engine under the bonnet, as you can tell from the intercooler under its front bumper.

Until 2020, the Maruti Baleno was also offered with the option of a 1-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine. It made 102PS and 150Nm in the Baleno RS, but the sportier hatchback was discontinued in the switch to BS6 emission norms. The engine is still offered overseas on the Baleno, and other Suzuki models.

The term “racing Baleno” might bring back memories of the rally-spec Baleno from the early 2000s. And with a more powerful engine and other modifications, the new Baleno can surely live up to the name of its predecessor. It’ll be a worthy rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Tata Altroz i-Turbo.

Would you like to see a rally car revival of the Maruti Baleno? Let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT