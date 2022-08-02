Modified On Aug 02, 2022 01:41 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

Will come in four trims: Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+

The 1-litre petrol engine with choice of AMT to return to the Alto with the ‘K10’ moniker.

Maruti to launch the new Alto K10 on August 18.

The 2022 Alto will share its underpinnings with the S-Presso.

Features on board to include a 7-inch touchscreen, dual front airbags, and keyless entry.

Maruti could price the new Alto K10 from Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The existing Alto (800) will continue to remain on sale alongside the new Alto K10.

The ‘K10’ nameplate’s return with the 2022 Maruti Alto was confirmed recently. Its variant lineup has been confirmed too by the same document. Maruti will offer the new Alto K10 in the following trims: Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Each trim will also have an optional (O) sub-variant like some other Maruti cars.

Maruti will base the new Alto K10 on the same Heartect platform as the S-Presso. As a result, it will be more spacious and roomier than before. Here’s a look at its dimensions compared to the S-Presso:

Dimensions 2022 Alto K10 S-Presso Length 3,530mm 3,565mm Width 1,490mm 1,520mm Height 1,520mm 1,564mm Wheelbase 2,380mm 2,380mm

Also See: Fourth-gen Suzuki Swift’s First Spy Shots Surface Online

The K10 moniker will also mark the return of the 1-litre petrol engine for Maruti’s entry-level hatchback. It will come equipped with the S-Presso and Celerio’s DualJet 1-litre unit (67PS/89Nm), with both 5-speed MT and AMT options. This engine will come with idle-engine start/stop tech to offer increased fuel efficiency. Based on the claimed economy figures of the Celerio, it should also promise over 25kmpl.

Feature highlights of the new K10 will include a 7-inch touchscreen system, keyless entry, 14-inch wheels, and power-adjustable ORVMs. Its standard safety kit will consist of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Maruti could also equip the AMT variants with electronic stability programme (ESP), a first for the hatchback. A lot of these will be firsts for the Alto K10.

We expect the 2022 Maruti Alto K10 to have a starting price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only competitor will be the Renault Kwid. Maruti will continue offering the existing Alto alongside the new model as a more affordable alternative.

Image Source