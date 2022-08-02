BREAKING: New Maruti Alto K10 Will Coexist With The Alto 800

Modified On Aug 02, 2022 11:26 AM By Sonny for Maruti Alto 2021

It is scheduled to make its market debut on August 18

Maruti is reviving the Alto K10 in an all-new avatar.

It will be sold alongside the currently available Alto 800 with the 0.8-litre engine.

Recently spied new-gen Alto is the new K10 with the latest Maruti 1-litre DualJet petrol engine.

It will have larger proportions than Alto 800 and a more upmarket design too.

The Alto K10 is making a comeback in an all-new avatar and just like before, it will be offered alongside the entry-level Alto 800. Based on previous spy shots, the new K10 is bigger and seems to have a Celerio-inspired exterior design.

Maruti had discontinued the previous Alto K10 when the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April 2020. However, it has kept its entry-level version, the Alto 800, on sale the whole time since 2012. The second-gen Alto K10 shared its underpinnings with the Alto 800 but featured a distinctive styling front and rear. Returning to the market in its third-gen iteration, the K10 will be its best version to date in terms of design, features and space. Meanwhile, the Alto 800 is not due for any significant updates or changes this time around.

Based on the specifications mentioned in the new Alto K10 RTO document, here’s how it sizes up against the current Alto 800:

New Alto K10 Alto 800 S-Presso Length 3530mm 3445mm 3565mm Width 1490mm 1515mm (w/ side moulding) 1520mm Height 1520mm 1475mm 1564mm Wheelbase 2380mm 2360mm 2380mm

The Alto K10 will be powered by the same DualJet 1-litre petrol engine that powers the Celerio and S-Presso. It will have the same output at 67PS and 89Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 5-speed AMT. This engine also features auto idle start-stop for improved fuel efficiency and should be available on the new Alto K10 as well. In the Celerio and S-Presso, the same engine claims an economy of more than 25kmpl and the Alto K10 should offer the same.

In terms of features, the all-new Maruti Alto K10 will be equipped with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS as standard. Its AMT variants are likely to be fitted with ESP as well, a first for the nameplate. The Alto K10 will also be fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in its top variant along with power adjustable ORVMs, 14-inch wheels, and steering mounted audio controls.

The K10 will likely resume its position as a slightly better-equipped and more powerful entry-level model than the Alto 800. However, unlike the previous model, it will likely offer a slightly more spacious interior as well. We expect the all-new Maruti Alto K10 to be positioned between the 800 and the S-Presso.

The all-new Alto will be arriving on August 18. It is expected to be priced from Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) with its closest rival being the Renault Kwid.

