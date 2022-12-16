Modified On Dec 16, 2022 11:01 AM By Sonny for Maruti Alto K10

We test the resurrected Alto K10 to see if it can deliver on its claimed economy of over 24kmpl

The Alto K10 moniker has been revived with fresh styling and is now powered by Maruti’s latest 1-litre DualJet petrol engine. It gets the choice of five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. We put the manual variant through our real-world fuel efficiency test to see how close it gets to its claimed figures:

But first, here are the Maruti hatchback’s specifications:

Engine 1-litre Petrol (K10C) Power 66.6PS Torque 89Nm Transmission Five-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.39 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 16.56 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 22.97 kmpl

The Alto K10 failed to match its claimed fuel economy figures in both driving conditions. It came close when driving on the highway but fell short by almost 8kmpl in the city.

Based on our real-world efficiency results, let’s see how the Alto K10’s manual variant would fare in mixed driving conditions:

City: Highway Split 50:50 25:75 75:25 Estimated efficiency 19.24 kmpl 20.94 kmpl 17.8 kmpl

The new Alto K10 can be expected to deliver over 19kmpl in a balanced mix of city and highway driving, which is around 5kmpl less than its claimed figure. If your commute is primarily based on driving in city traffic, you can expect the economy to drop below 18kmpl, but you can expect nearly 21kmpl when driving primarily on the highway. With a fuel tank capacity of 27 litres, it should be able to do around 500km per fill-up.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own a manual variant of the Alto K10, share your findings in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.

