New Maruti Alto K10 Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Modified On Dec 16, 2022 11:01 AM

We test the resurrected Alto K10 to see if it can deliver on its claimed economy of over 24kmpl

New Alto K10

The Alto K10 moniker has been revived with fresh styling and is now powered by Maruti’s latest 1-litre DualJet petrol engine. It gets the choice of five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. We put the manual variant through our real-world fuel efficiency test to see how close it gets to its claimed figures:

But first, here are the Maruti hatchback’s specifications:

Engine

1-litre Petrol (K10C)

Power

66.6PS

Torque

89Nm

Transmission

Five-speed MT

Claimed fuel efficiency

24.39 kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

16.56 kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)

22.97 kmpl

The Alto K10 failed to match its claimed fuel economy figures in both driving conditions. It came close when driving on the highway but fell short by almost 8kmpl in the city. 

Based on our real-world efficiency results, let’s see how the Alto K10’s manual variant would fare in mixed driving conditions:

City: Highway Split

50:50

25:75

75:25

Estimated efficiency

19.24 kmpl

20.94 kmpl

17.8 kmpl

2022 Alto K10

The new Alto K10 can be expected to deliver over 19kmpl in a balanced mix of city and highway driving, which is around 5kmpl less than its claimed figure. If your commute is primarily based on driving in city traffic, you can expect the economy to drop below 18kmpl, but you can expect nearly 21kmpl when driving primarily on the highway. With a fuel tank capacity of 27 litres, it should be able to do around 500km per fill-up.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own a manual variant of the Alto K10, share your findings in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.

