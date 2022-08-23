English | हिंदी

New Maruti Celerio Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Modified On Aug 23, 2022 06:35 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

  • 11128 Views
  • Write a comment

We put the Celerio AMT through our usual efficiency run to see if it can match Maruti's impressive claim of 26kmpl

Maruti Celerio

Maruti launched the second-gen Celerio in 2021 in four broad trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The compact hatchback is being offered with the latest 1-litre DualJet petrol engine (67PS/89Nm). It comes with two transmission options: a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. We tested the latter to find out its real-world fuel efficiency and check how true it stays to the carmaker’s claims.

Before we go ahead, let’s get the technical details out of the way:

Engine

1-litre Petrol

Power

67PS

Torque

89Nm

Transmission

5-speed AMT

Claimed fuel efficiency

26kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

19.02kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)

20.08kmpl

In our tests, the Celerio AMT was well short of its claimed fuel efficiency figure during both the city and highway runs.

Let’s see how it performs in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

19.53kmpl

19.80kmpl

19.27kmpl

Maruti Celerio AMT

If you plan on driving the Celerio AMT primarily within the city, expect it to return around 19kmpl. For those frequently travelling on highways, fuel efficiency will likely go up by over 0.5kmpl. However, if you intend on driving within city limits and on the highway in equal measure, expect fuel efficiency to hover around the 19kmpl mark. With a 32-litre fuel tank, you can expect at least 608km between refills based on our tested economy figures.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate, and the car’s overall condition. Also, if you own a Celerio 1-litre AMT, drop your findings in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.

Read More on : Celerio AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsNew Maruti Celerio Automatic Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience