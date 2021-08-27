New Mahindra Scorpio To Get Front-Facing Third Row Seats Instead Of Jump Seats

Published On Aug 27, 2021 05:47 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The new-gen compact SUV will be launched by early 2022

The 2022 Scorpio has been spied with front-facing third row seats.

Current Scorpio also gets the option of side facing jump seats.

It could be offered in five and seven-seater configurations like the XUV700.

Features onboard will include an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen display, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

Most likely to be powered by the Thar’s 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and the XUV700’s 155PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The upcoming new-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing again, but this time revealing its third row. The SUV will get front-facing third row seats, similar to the current Scorpio which offers multiple seating layouts: 7-seater captain seats, 7-seater front facing seats, and 9-seater side-facing jump seats.

Mahindra may offer the next-gen Scorpio in five-seater and seven-seater configurations, similar to the XUV700. The carmaker may ditch jump seats altogether for new SUVs in the interest of passenger safety.

So far, the Scorpio has been snapped featuring an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment unit (likely the XUV700’s 8-inch unit), dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster and roof-mounted speakers. It could borrow many features from the XUV700’s base-spec MX variant.

The new Scorpio is expected to get the Thar’s 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and the XUV700’s 155PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. While the petrol engine might be limited to rear-wheel drive (RWD), the diesel-powered Scorpio should get optional 4WD in the top-variant.

The Scorpio currently retails from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Scorpio could be priced from around Rs 10 lakh while the top end is likely to attract a premium over the current model. It will continue its rivalry with monocoque compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun .

