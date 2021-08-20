2022 Mahindra Scorpio: What To Expect

Published On Aug 20, 2021 04:05 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The SUV could borrow some bits from the XUV700’s base-spec MX variant

Now that Mahindra has unveiled the XUV700 and revealed prices of select variants, we are looking forward to its next big launch: the new Scorpio. The body-on-frame compact SUV has been spied multiple times ahead of its early-2022 launch.

Seeing the powertrains and technology on the XUV700, we can expect some things to be carried over to the Scorpio as well. Mainly, we are expecting the features and engines of the XUV700’s base-spec MX variant.

So, here’s what we expect from the upcoming Scorpio:

Exterior

Going by the spy shots, the new Scorpio will retain its rugged and boxy look. The sleeker bumpers will accommodate a wide air dam and inverted ‘U’ shaped LED DRLs. It will also get a new six-slat grille with LED headlamps. The side profile looks more sophisticated with the sporty alloys and bulging shoulder lines. At the back, you get side-opening doors and LED tail lamps.

Interior

The new Scorpio’s cabin has also been spied numerous times. The interior may get a dual-tone treatment with chrome detailing over the dashboard and steering wheel. It is likely to be offered in the same 5-seater arrangement with two jump seats at the back. With larger dimensions on the cards, it could offer a bigger cabin and more boot space.

Features

XUV700's 8-inch touchscreen system

It is expected to borrow some features from the XUV700, particularly the base-spec MX trim. So, the Scorpio could feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment could be powered by AdrenoX and Amazon Alexa for connected car technology.

Additionally, it will also come with a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and premium Sony speakers.

Safety is likely to be covered by a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and traction control modes.

Engines And Transmissions

The Scorpio will be powered by Mahindra’s new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, like the Thar and the XUV700.

Fuel Petrol (Thar) Diesel (XUV700 MX) Engine 2.0-litre turbo 2.2-litre Power 150PS 155PS Torque 320NM (AT) / 300Nm (MT) 360Nm Transmissions 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD

Note: Expected engine specs

The Scorpio will get four-wheel drive as an option, but like the XUV700, it could be limited to the diesel variants. It could further be offered with drive and traction control modes.

Prices

The Scorpio retails from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Scorpio could be priced from around Rs 11 lakh to take on monocoque SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos , and Volkswagen Taigun .