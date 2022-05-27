Published On May 27, 2022 05:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

The test mule spotted was the top-spec S11 trim and had body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and alloy wheels

Mahindra to sell the Scorpio Classic alongside the new Scorpio N.

The Scorpio N will go on sale on June 27.

The Scorpio Classic should get the existing model’s 120PS 2.2-litre diesel engine.

It will be positioned below the Scorpio N in Mahindra’s line-up.

At the time of unveiling the Scorpio N, Mahindra confirmed that the existing model will continue to remain on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’ alongside the new Scorpio N (launch slated for June 27). A test mule of the Scorpio Classic has now been spotted again, suggesting that the carmaker is still working on a few changes.

The reason we say ‘few changes’ is because the test mule was partially draped in camouflage. However, unlike the previous sighting, this spied model was the top-spec S11 trim and had body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and alloy wheels. The Scorpio Classic is also likely to get a minor redesigned front fascia.

We believe the Scorpio Classic will come with the existing SUV’s 120PS/280Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the S3+ trim. It will continue with the 5-speed manual transmission setup. Mahindra also offers the SUV’s higher trims with the same engine in a higher 140PS with a 6-speed manual, but it is unlikely to be offered with the Classic version.

Mahindra will position the Scorpio Classic below the new Scorpio N in its SUV line-up. The reason why Mahindra will continue selling the Scorpio Classic is because it is still a very popular SUV. Its average sales of the last six months stand at around 3,500 units, while its average wait time is three to four months across India.

