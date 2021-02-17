New Hyundai i20 N Line Spied In India For The First Time

Published On Feb 17, 2021 06:40 PM By Rohit for Hyundai i20

The sportier N Line variant gets cosmetic changes inside-out and comes with a retuned suspension, different engine response and exhaust note from the standard turbo model overseas

The i20 is likely to be the first Hyundai car in India to get the N Line treatment.

To feature sporty styling updates inside-out like the Europe model.

The Indian N Line variant should be powered by the same 120PS, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as its European sibling.

Should be based on the top-spec standard i20 Turbo with features such as connected car tech, sunroof and wireless charging.

Expected to be launched in the coming months.

While India got the bog standard third-gen Hyundai i20 in November 2020, our friends over in Europe were treated to the tastier N Line version of the hatch even earlier, in September 2020. Although we initially thought it had an extremely low chance of coming to our market, a few spy shots have now surfaced online, hinting that the improbable is probably happening.

The N Line variants of Hyundai cars come with sportier aesthetics along with minor tweaks to their suspension setup and engine response overseas. The i20 is likely to be the first model to be launched in the N Line trim in India.

Even though the test mule was partially draped in black camouflage, we can clearly make out the new alloy wheel design, blacked-out ORVM housing and twin exhaust tips (just like the European model). We expect a couple of visual tweaks to the exterior and interior as well.

Hyundai offers the European i20 N Line with a 120PS, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The carmaker says this setup has been refined to offer better suspension, engine response and exhaust note. Transmission options on offer include an iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). The India-spec i20 N Line variant should be powered by the same engine, albeit without the mild-hybrid tech, as the regular model already gets this setup here.







Pictured: Europe-spec Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai also offers a full-blown N version of the i20 that gets a 204PS, 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine helping the hot hatch do the 0-100kmph run in 6.7 seconds!

The i20 N Line should be based on the top-spec Turbo variant of the i20 and should share its features list including connected car tech, wireless charging, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (one size bigger than regular model), and ambient lighting. On the safety front, it should get up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system like the regular variants of the i20.

Pictured: Europe-spec Hyundai i20 N Line

We expect Hyundai to launch the sportier N Line variant of the i20 later this year in India. It is expected to command a premium of around Rs 50,000 over its regular model (priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.32 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). The i20 goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz , and Volkswagen Polo .

Source

Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price