New Honda Amaze Base vs Top Variants Explained In Images

The base-spec V MT variant is Rs 1.70 lakh more affordable than the fully-loaded ZX MT variant and gets a lot of essential features. We find out how it competes against the top-spec variant

The recently introduced third-generation Honda Amaze is available in three variants: V, VX, and ZX. Unlike the typical trend in the sub-4m sedan segment where the base-spec variant is majorly utilitarian, the new Amaze’s entry-level V variant comes well-equipped. But how does it stack up against the top-spec ZX variant? Let’s take a closer look.

Front

Both variants of the Honda Amaze feature LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a large black grille with hexagonal elements and a chrome bar on top. However, the base-spec V variant misses out on LED fog lamps, which are available in the top-spec ZX variant.

Side

The profile difference between the two variants is notable. The V trim comes with 14-inch steel wheels with covers, while the ZX trim gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. While the V variant features body-coloured door handles, those on the ZX variant get a chrome finish.

Both variants have turn indicators on the outside rearview mirrors, but the ZX also includes a LaneWatch camera mounted on the underside of the ORVMs as seen on the City and Elevate offerings.

Rear

The rear design is identical on both variants, featuring wraparound LED tail lights and a clean bumper with reflectors on either side.

Interior And Features

The interior of both the V and ZX variants are similar, featuring a dual-tone cabin with beige fabric seat upholstery. Both variants are equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a semi-digital driver’s display.

The key differences lie in the added features of the ZX variant, which includes a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, and automatic climate control.

Common features in both variants include keyless entry, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a day/night IRVM, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and paddle shifters (CVT only).

On the safety front, the V variant offers six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and rear parking sensors. The ZX variant adds to this a LaneWatch camera, rear defogger, a rearview camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Honda Amaze is offered with the same powertrain options as the outgoing model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Both variants get an option of both manual and CVT transmissions.

Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the new Maruti Dzire along with the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

