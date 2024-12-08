New Honda Amaze Exterior Design Explained In 10 Images

Published On Dec 08, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Honda Amaze

The exterior design of the new Amaze has been hugely inspired by the Honda City and Elevate

The new Honda Amaze was recently introduced in India with prices starting at Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This generation upgrade brings a fresh design inside-out, inspired by other Honda models. While we’ve already explored the sub-4m sedan’s interior, let’s now delve into the details of its exterior with 10 real-life images.

Front

The Honda Amaze's front design seems inspired by the Honda Elevate, featuring a dual-pod LED headlight design.

It also has a large black grille with a honeycomb-mesh pattern, similar to the Elevate. There is a chrome bar atop the grille that resembles the one on the Honda City.

The new Amaze also comes with LED fog lamps, which have a housing similar to the City sedan.

Side

In profile, the Honda sub-4m sedan gets new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, similar to those on the current-spec City sedan.

The only chrome element on its profile is the chrome-finished door handles.

It also features a LaneWatch camera, taken from the City sedan, mounted under the left outside rearview mirror (ORVM).

Rear

While the front resembles the Elevate SUV, the rear takes design cues from the City sedan. The new Amaze features wraparound LED tail lights similar to those on the City.

The rear bumper has reflectors on both sides and a clean design without any prominent cuts or creases.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Honda Amaze is offered with the same powertrain options as the outgoing model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the new Maruti Dzire along with the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

