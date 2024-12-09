Get Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh On Honda Cars This December

Published On Dec 09, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Honda Elevate

The Honda City bags the highest offer of up to Rs 1.14 lakh, while the automaker has continued to offer benefits on the second-gen Amaze totalling up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Avail savings of up to Rs 90,000 on the Honda City Hybrid.

Honda Elevate can be had with benefits of up to Rs 95,000.

All offers are valid till the end of 2024.

As we have already entered the final month of 2024, many carmakers have rolled out huge year-end savings on many cars in their portfolio. Honda has introduced its year-end offers, applicable on its four models: Honda City, Honda Elevate, Honda City Hybrid, and second-gen Honda Amaze. So, if you are planning to add a Honda car to your garage before this year ends, here are the details of all the model-wise offers:

Please note: the automaker is not offering any discount on its newly launched third-gen Honda Amaze.

Second-gen Honda Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.12 lakh

Honda is still providing various offers on the second-gen Amaze. The aforementioned offers are available with the top-spec VX variant of the sub-4m sedan.

That being said, customers choosing the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of up to Rs 62,000 and up to Rs 72,000, respectively.

The offers are valid till stocks last.

It is priced between Rs 7.05 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

The Honda City Hybrid comes with only a total discount of up to Rs 90,000 on both the variants.

Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-Gen Honda City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.14 lakh

The Honda City sedan’s top-spec ZX variant is carrying the aforementioned benefits. Honda is offering the City with the highest benefits among all its models.

That said, all the remaining variants get a lower discount of up to Rs 94,000.

It is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

Honda is offering the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate SUV with total benefits of up to Rs 95,000, as mentioned above.

All the remaining variants of the Honda’s SUV are being offered with a discount of up to Rs 75,000. That said, the carmaker has also offered discounts on its limited run Apex edition which gets lower benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

Extended Warranty Periods

Honda has also continued with its improved warranty packages for new and existing buyers this month. The program involves warranty extension for up to 7 years /unlimited km. The scheme is applicable on all petrol variants of the Honda Elevate, City, Civic, City Hybrid, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

Note: The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

