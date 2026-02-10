New 2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Here’s What To Expect

Tata Motors yesterday gave us our first look into the facelifted Punch EV, which is all set to launch on February 20. Along with some styling tweaks, we expect it to get a few more changes inside and out, and possibly better range as well. If you’re hooked already, here is a recap of all we know about it so far:

Exterior

From the pictures seen so far, we can confirm that Tata is taking the subtle route, with only minor tweaks to the design being made. At the front, you get to see a new bumper, with a simpler look, larger air dam and consequently larger headlamp clusters with black surrounds. It still retains its unique charging flap on its nose and the slim DRLs on either side that lend it its signature look. The connected LED DRL, a signature touch of the existing Punch EV, has been done away with. It also gets a new ‘textured’ faux silver skid plate at the bottom.

From the side profile, it remains identical to the current Punch EV, with the only exception being an updated ‘Tata.ev’ badge on the front doors. It still retains the muscular haunches, quirky 16-inch alloy wheels with a silver and gloss-black finish and a rear door handle mounted on the C-pillar.

The rear-end styling of the Punch EV facelift has not been revealed yet, but we expect it to carry changes on the lines of the recently-launched Punch ICE Facelift. This means it could get a connected LED taillamp cluster, along with a redesigned bumper.

*Image of ICE-powered Tata Punch for representation

Interior

Just like the exterior, the Punch EV facelift is likely to see minor tweaks for a better cabin ambience compared to a full-blown redesign. Some of the key changes could come in the form of updated upholstery and cabin theme, extended thigh support for the seats, a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system and some updated trims and accents.

It will, however, retain the two-spoke backlit steering wheel, the free-standing infotainment screen, and the rotary dial for the gear shifter.

Features

Equipment-wise, this facelift is expected to add features such as a powered driver seat, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, updated graphics for the 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and probably an updated sound system. This will be in addition to existing features such as a voice-enabled electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, ambient lighting, air purifier and auto headlamps.

Safety could take a major leap in the new Punch EV, as Tata Motors could offer some ADAS features for the first time, besides existing equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera as well as rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Punch EV facelift is likely to be offered with the same powertrain options underneath. However, Tata could give its tune some minor updates for better range figures. Here are the specifications for the current Punch EV:

Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 315 Km 421 Km Power (PS) 82 PS 122 PS Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 190 Nm

Launch Date And Expected Price

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new Punch EV on February 20, 2026. Given these updates, it could be priced at a slight premium compared to the current car, and is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

The Punch EV is Tata’s smallest electric SUV and has only one direct competitor in the form Citroen’s eC3. However, it could also be considered as an alternative to other EVs like the MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and its own sibling, the Tata Nexon EV.

Note: Images used of current Punch EV for representation