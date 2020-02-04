Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Compact SUV To Get 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engines

Modified On Feb 04, 2020 12:49 PM By Sonny

New turbo-petrol engines to power future model lineup

The 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines are offered in global models from VW and Skoda.

The 1.0-litre TSI petrol is offered in two states of tune: 95PS/175Nm and 115PS/200Nm.

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol is commonly offered with an output of 150PS/250Nm.

Both engines get a choice of manual and DSG automatic transmissions.

The 1.0-litre TSI will make its India debut in the Skoda Rapid, Vento and Polo by April 2020.

The new line of Volkswagen and Skoda SUV models that are slated to arrive in India will also feature new engines. Since the group will not be offering diesel units in the BS6 era, it will introduce new 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Both these TSI engines are already offered in the VW and Skoda global portfolios. The three-cylinder, 1.0-litre TSI uses a direct injection system and is offered in varying states of tune - 95PS/175Nm and 115PS/200Nm. Both are offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic while the 95PS tune gets the option of a 5-speed manual and the 115PS gets a 6-speed manual. This engine is offered in Euro-spec VW T-Cross, VW Polo, Skoda Fabia and Skoda Kamiq.

The VW Group’s 1.5-litre TSI petrol also uses direct injection but gets the added feature of active cylinder management as well. This engine can shut off two of the four cylinders when not needed to increase fuel efficiency. It is commonly offered across VW and Skoda models like the Karoq and Polo with an output of 150PS and 250Nm. It is offered with a choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic.