Tata Nexon EV Crosses Record Production Milestone; This Is How Many Tata Has Sold!

In a landmark achievement for Tata Motors, the carmaker has announced that the Nexon EV has achieved the six digit production milestone, with more than 1 lakh cars on the road! This figure also comes as part of the broader announcement of selling more than 2.5 lakh EVs in India, making it the largest electric carmaker by volume in the country.

A Quick Recap

Launched in 2020, the Nexon EV is often credited as being the first mass-market electric car in India to become mainstream. Initially offered with just a 30.2kWh battery pack giving 312km of claimed range, the SUV quickly grew popular for its value-for-money proposition, compact proportions and a long feature list.

Tata Motors later launched the Nexon EV Max in 2022, which came with a larger 40.5kWh battery pack and an astounding (for its time) 453km of claimed range. It also came with some more features to justify the price tag such as an electronic parking brake with auto hold and even a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which was added at a later stage).

Come 2023, the Tata Nexon EV received its first-ever facelift. And this time around, Tata ensured it look very different from its ICE sibling with a completely revamped fascia. Even the equipment it boasted was slightly more than its fossil fuel sibling. And as time went by, it also got major feature upgrades like ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. All of this has ensured the Tata Nexon EV continues to be a very popular option in its segment.

About The Tata Nexon EV

Within Tata Motors’ EV lineup, the Nexon EV sits between the Punch EV and the Curvv EV. It gets a sleek design with a connected LED DRL strip, a blanked off grille and LED headlights at the front. Towards the side, it features aerodynamic wheel covers along with silver roof rails and thick cladding on the wheel arches. A connected LED taillamp cluster along with a hidden rear wiper and a vertical reflector housing round off the overall design.

In terms of the equipment offered, Tata equips the Nexon EV with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger and a 9-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer.

Safety-wise it carries a 5-star BNCAP crash test rating along with features such as a Level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite, 6 airbags, electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system(TPMS), 360 degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

You can have the Nexon EV with a choice of 30kWh and 45kWh battery packs. Here are the specifications:

Tata Nexon EV 45 Tata Nexon EV Medium Range Battery Size 45kWh 30kWh Claimed Range(MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 489 km 275 km Power (PS) 144 PS 129 PS Torque (Nm) 215 Nm 215 Nm

Tata Nexon EV: Price And Rivals

Tata Motors has priced the Nexon EV from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with other EVs in its segment such as the Mahindra XUV400 and the MG Windsor EV.