Modified On Jan 10, 2023 01:01 PM By Tarun for MG Hector 2022

The updated SUV carries a refreshed styling inside and out with new feature additions

The MG Hector has been given a mid-life facelift, making it look more premium and better equipped than before. The prices are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting a significant increase for the new variants with the feature upgrades.

This gallery will guide you through all the details you need to know about the facelifted MG Hector:

FRONT

The MG Hector facelift gets a shinier front profile, primarily thanks to the new and bigger front grille. It now gets a chrome diamond-mesh design, offering a more premium look.

Also Read: Here Are The MG Cars Expected At Auto Expo 2023

The front bumper has also been tweaked in consideration with the huge grille. The headlamps earlier carried a chrome surround but now get a gloss black finish. The changes are subtle yet noticeable.

SIDE

The side profile of the facelifted model remains unchanged. The alloy wheels, wheel arches, cladding on the lower part of the door, and chrome detailing for the handles - all are the same as the pre-facelift model.

REAR

The Hector facelift gets new connected LED tail lamps. While the tail lamp design has been tweaked slightly, the LED light strip connecting the tail lamps is new and replaces the reflector strip seen on the pre-facelift model.

The Hector badging is now more prominent and spread out on the boot lid. The rear bumper, including the faux exhausts, has been redesigned to give a more muscular look.

Also Read: These Are All The Upcoming Kia Cars That We Could See At The Auto Expo 2023

ADAS

The small ‘ADAS’ badge tells us that the Hector has upped its safety game. The SUV now gets the radar-based safety technology, with features like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, auto beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

NEW COLOUR

MG offers the updated Hector in a new Dune Brown shade.

BRAND NEW INTERIOR

The changes are more significant inside the Hector facelift’s cabin. It gets an all-new cabin layout with a dual-tone black and off-white theme. The AC vents have been redesigned and now a chrome strip flows right through the middle of the soft-touch dashboard.

The star attraction is the portrait-styled 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center of the dashboard, now integrating several vehicle controls. It supports connected car technology, along with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a new seven-inch digital driver’s display for the new variants of the facelifted Hector.

The centre console is also new and is now covered in a brushed silver finish. It features new toggle switches for controls/features and there’s a slider for the cubby hole too.

POWERTRAIN CHANGES

The facelifted Hector sports no mechanical changes, continuing with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and mild-hybrid, and 2-litre diesel engines. All engines get the six-speed manual, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is still the only one to get the option of an automatic (CVT)

MG will be announcing the prices for the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2023, so stay tuned for those updates.

Read More on : MG Hector Automatic