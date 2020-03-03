Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched At Rs 62.70 Lakh

Modified On Mar 04, 2020 02:23 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

The facelift gets BS6 petrol and diesel engines. Sadly, there’s no AMG variant this time around

The regular GLC facelift was launched on 3 December 2019 in India.

Its sportier-looking sibling, the GLC Coupe, is available in two variants: GLC 300 and GLC 300d.

Updated features include LED headlamps and tail lamps and newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels.

It comes with two BS6 engines: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (258PS/370Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel (245PS/500Nm).

Mercedes’ mid-size SUV coupe rivals include the BMW X4 and Lexus NX .

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelifted GLC Coupe in India. It is available in two variants: GLC 300 and GLC 300d. They are priced at Rs 62.70 lakh and Rs 63.70 lakh respectively (ex-showroom pan-India).

In terms of changes, the facelifted GLC Coupe comes with updated Multibeam LED headlamps and tail lamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned front grille, and slightly tweaked bumpers. The facelifted GLC Coupe features Mercedes Me Connect and MBUX digital assistant tech. It is also equipped with a drive mode selector that allows you to choose between five different modes: Eco, Comfort, Individual, Sport, and Sport+.

The updated GLC Coupe also comes with 64 ambient lighting colour options and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. One thing that sets its interior apart from the standard GLC is the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as seen on other Mercedes-Benz models. Safety features onboard the facelifted GLC Coupe include up to seven airbags, parking assist, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the SUV is offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit churns out 258PS of power and 370Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers 245PS and 500Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The GLC Coupe comes with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain as standard on both variants. Sadly, the AMG variant powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo petrol motor is no longer available in the country.

The updated GLC Coupe is priced between Rs 62.70 lakh and Rs 63.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), making it a tad more expensive than the facelifted GLC that was launched in December 2019. It goes up against the BMW X4 , Audi Q5 , Lexus NX, and the Porsche Macan.

