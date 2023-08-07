Maruti’s Pending SUV Orders Get Close To The 1-lakh Mark

Modified On Aug 07, 2023 02:45 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

Maruti Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny have combined pending orders of 98,000 units

Maruti, in its annual report for the financial year 2022-23, has revealed some details of the 3.55 lakh pending orders. Its SUVs, the Grand Vitara, Brezza and the newly launched Jimny, account for a combined 98,000 units of that tally.

Pending Orders

Maruti Brezza

48,000

Maruti Grand Vitara

27,000

Maruti Jimny

23,000

Total

98,000

The most affordable offering out of the three SUVs, the Maruti Brezza subcompact SUV, currently has the highest number of pending orders. It is also the best-selling SUV for the brand most months. 

Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Brezza

The Nexa SUV duo of the Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Jimny have a much smaller order book in comparison. The popular 5-door off-road-capable SUV is more of a niche offering with high initial booking numbers, while the compact SUV has more volume. You can find out about the pending order books for the Fronx crossover here.

Waiting Period

City

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti Jimny

Mumbai

5 - 7 months

6 - 7 months

2 - 3 months

Delhi

5 - 6 months

5.5 - 6 months

2 months

Bengaluru

2 - 3 months

1 month

1 - 2 months

Chennai

3 months

2 - 3 months

2 months

Hyderabad

2 months

4 - 4.5 months

1 - 2 months

High pending orders translate to longer waiting periods, although the latter does vary depending on the variant as well. For the Brezza and Grand Vitara, the waiting period can go up to seven months in Mumbai. The average waiting period for the Brezza is around three months, and for the Grand Vitara, it is about four months in metro cities.

Maruti Jimny

Jimny on the other hand has a much lower waiting period, the highest going only up to three months. 

Also Read: Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Which Off-Roader SUV Has The Lower Waiting Period?

Wait Times To Come Down

Another reason for high pending orders could be that the carmaker allocates certain units of its models for export, but the number of pending orders could reduce in the coming years as Maruti is planning to set up another manufacturing facility, the construction of which is underway, and increase its production capacity.

