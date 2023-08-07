Modified On Aug 07, 2023 02:45 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

Maruti Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny have combined pending orders of 98,000 units

Maruti, in its annual report for the financial year 2022-23, has revealed some details of the 3.55 lakh pending orders. Its SUVs, the Grand Vitara, Brezza and the newly launched Jimny, account for a combined 98,000 units of that tally.

Pending Orders

Maruti Brezza 48,000 Maruti Grand Vitara 27,000 Maruti Jimny 23,000 Total 98,000

The most affordable offering out of the three SUVs, the Maruti Brezza subcompact SUV, currently has the highest number of pending orders. It is also the best-selling SUV for the brand most months.

The Nexa SUV duo of the Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Jimny have a much smaller order book in comparison. The popular 5-door off-road-capable SUV is more of a niche offering with high initial booking numbers, while the compact SUV has more volume. You can find out about the pending order books for the Fronx crossover here .

Waiting Period

City Maruti Brezza Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Jimny Mumbai 5 - 7 months 6 - 7 months 2 - 3 months Delhi 5 - 6 months 5.5 - 6 months 2 months Bengaluru 2 - 3 months 1 month 1 - 2 months Chennai 3 months 2 - 3 months 2 months Hyderabad 2 months 4 - 4.5 months 1 - 2 months

High pending orders translate to longer waiting periods, although the latter does vary depending on the variant as well. For the Brezza and Grand Vitara, the waiting period can go up to seven months in Mumbai. The average waiting period for the Brezza is around three months, and for the Grand Vitara, it is about four months in metro cities.

Jimny on the other hand has a much lower waiting period, the highest going only up to three months.

Wait Times To Come Down

Another reason for high pending orders could be that the carmaker allocates certain units of its models for export, but the number of pending orders could reduce in the coming years as Maruti is planning to set up another manufacturing facility, the construction of which is underway, and increase its production capacity.

