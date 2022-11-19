Modified On Nov 19, 2022 12:21 PM By Shreyash for Maruti XL6

The XL6 is among the first Nexa vehicles to be equipped with CNG, along with the Baleno

Maruti has raised its CNG game with the recent addition of Nexa vehicles to its CNG portfolio, one of which is the XL6, a six-seater MPV based on the Ertiga.

The CNG option here is only available with the XL6 Zeta variant, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With deliveries underway, we’ve brought you a collection of images to showcase what you will be getting with this greener fuel Nexa MPV:

The XL6 is a well-equipped and premium-looking model as standard. Even in this Zeta trim, it sports quad-chamber LED reflector headlamps with LED DRLs, plenty of chrome, 16-inch alloys and turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs.

When it comes to the car's rear profile, the premium look continues with the black applique under the windscreen and smoked LED taillamps. Perhaps the only hint at this being a lower variant is the lack of a roof-integrated rear spoiler which is offered on the top trim. This CNG version has no visual distinction on the exterior from the regular petrol variant, apart from the legally required fuel-type sticker on the rear windscreen.

The most important area of consideration with any CNG vehicle is its boot. Maruti has done a good job of integrating the 60-litre (water capacity) CNG tank behind the third row seats, taking up all the luggage room. However, the cylinder is mounted low to the floor with a storage tray on top so you can keep some light items on top of it even with all six seats in use.

If the third row seats are not being used, they can be split folded 50:50 to open up some cargo space in the XL6 CNG.

The third row space is unaltered from the XL6 petrol variants. It offers a 12V power outlet in the cubby holes. Additionally, the seats in the second row may be pushed forward or backward.

There are no feature changes for the CNG variant of the XL6, making it a well-equipped CNG model. The Zeta trim comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio and telephony controls, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents. Some of the CNG-specific changes are in the instrument cluster with a dedicated CNG fuel gauge, and a fuel-switch in the panel to the right of the steering column.

The XL6 CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is good for 88PS and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. It is only offered with a five speed manual transmission, and the carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 26.32km/kg. The CNG option comes at a premium of Rs 95,000 over the regular petrol-manual Zeta variant.

