Mahindra Scorpio N Over Thar Roxx: Which Mahindra SUV Suits Your Family Better in 2025?

Mahindra is synonymous with SUVs in India. If you’re looking for a true blue SUV, Mahindra is one of the first brands you turn to. This is true thanks to the Scorpio N and the Thar Roxx. These two are among the true SUVs which are modern, well-engineered, and are comfortable enough for family use. However, not every family will approve of your thirst for the Thar Roxx. Will the Scorpio N do the cut for your feature-oriented, comfort-needing family? Let's explore.

How The Scorpio N Makes Sense Over the Thar Roxx

Both SUVs here are hard to fault. Underneath, both sound very similar thanks to the same powertrains. These SUVs are also based on a body-on-frame platform. The persona of each is more different than you think. While the Thar Roxx is a rugged, off-road-friendly SUV, the Scorpio N is a softer version which also has more bias towards the common man. Here are five reasons why you should choose the family-oriented SUV.

A More Comfortable Ride

Underneath, both SUVs are fundamentally similar. However, the Scorpio’s suspension tune is road-oriented as opposed to the Thar Roxx’s being rough-road ready. On paper, the Scorpio comes with a 1-inch smaller wheel size compared to the Thar Roxx’s large 19-inch wheels.

*Image used of the pre-facelift Scorpio N for representation purposes.

The smaller wheels in comparison will be in favour for the Scorpio when it comes to broken roads and filtering out smaller imperfections. Mind you, this can’t match the finer comfort you feel in modern monocoque SUVs like the XUV 7X0. However, these old-school SUVs have come a long way in comfort.

The Flexibility Of Seven Seats

The Scorpio in this sense is the true family. The 7-seat option of the Scorpio can carry your family and a few friends to a weekend getaway. If not, get the 6-seater and be thoroughly comfortable and enjoy the politician-like comfort and commanding seating position despite it being the back seat.

*Image used of the pre-facelift Scorpio N for representation purposes.

All these, the Thar Roxx can only dream of. The Roxx takes a purposeful approach towards the practicality quotient and can take people from A to B on roads or no roads.

A Longer Feature List

Both Mahindra SUVs are well-equipped, but the Scorpio N offers a few additional premium features that enhance the in-cabin experience. It is fitted with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Furthermore, the Scorpio N includes dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Harman sound system as opposed to the Roxx’s 9-speaker system. Another feature is the Scorpio N has over the Roxx is a better 540-degree camera vs the 360-degree camera system.

Superior Boot Space And Versatility

The Scorpio N’s longer dimension on paper reflects on the interior versatility as well. The Scorpio N has a larger boot in comparison to the Roxx.

*Image used of the pre-facelift Scorpio N for representation purposes.

The versatility of the Scorpio N is the split-folding rear seats which open up more room depending on the luggage and number of passengers you choose to carry. The rear seat space and luggage situation of the Scorpio N is flexible enough to accommodate a big family or take your family for a good long holiday.

Greater Road Presence

Both SUVs have an undeniable presence on the road, but they achieve it differently. The Thar Roxx has a rugged, boxy, and aggressive appeal. The Scorpio N, on the other hand, projects a more traditional large-SUV image with its tall, upright stance and substantial proportions.

It looks and feels like a larger vehicle, which may appeal to buyers who want their SUV to command attention in traffic. Its design successfully blends the tough, imposing character expected from a Mahindra SUV with the sophistication required of a modern family vehicle.

Powertrain

Both SUVs come with identical powertrains. A 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both come with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. They are also available in 4WD in the diesel engine options.

Engine Scorpio N Facelift Thar Roxx Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power (PS) 203 PS Up to 175 PS Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque (Nm) Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6 speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD RWD/4WD

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

RWD - Rear-Wheel Drive / 4WD - Four-Wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced at Rs 13.69 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Thar Roxx is priced at Rs 12.52 lakh onwards. While both SUVs compete closely against each other, other SUVs are competing in a similar price bracket are Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector and Jeep Meridian.

CarDekho Says…

Choosing between the two SUVs sounds difficult on paper. But the difference soon becomes apparent once you experience the SUVs back-to-back. The plusher Scorpio N caters to those who want to drive it for long distances on the highway and also drive the same car daily. However, the Roxx will appeal to those who already have a comfortable car in their garage and are looking for a lifestyle vehicle for the sense of occasion. The feature advantage of the Scorpio N can be a benefit for some, but for pure practical daily-life purposes, the Scorpio N will be the more versatile option.