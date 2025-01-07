Hyundai Creta Electric vs Regular Hyundai Creta: All Major Interior Differences Detailed

The Creta Electric comes with a slightly different interior theme and a few extra features in comparison to the regular Creta

The Hyundai Creta Electric’s interior was revealed recently and it looks very similar to the regular Hyundai Creta’s cabin, although for a few differences. Let us take a look at the similarities and differences between the interior design of both Creta iterations in this detailed comparison.

Dashboard

At first glance, the dashboard design of both versions of the Creta looks similar with a dual-tone theme inside. However, on closer inspection, you will find that the Creta Electric has a black and white theme as opposed to the regular Creta’s grey and white colour scheme.

The Creta Electric has a new 3-spoke steering wheel similar to the one seen on more premium Hyundai offerings, including the India-bound facelifted Tucson. The internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Creta comes with a 4-spoke steering wheel, which is the same as the previous-generation model.

The centre console is also different for both models, with the regular Creta getting an aeroplane-style gear lever, two cupholders, an electronic parking brake and buttons for seat ventilation and a rotary dial for controlling both drive and terrain modes. The Creta Electric gets a simpler layout with a drive mode dial, two cupholders and seat ventilation buttons. The drive selector is placed behind the steering wheel in the Creta EV.

The dual integrated displays and touch-enabled control panel for AC and vents are identical to both cars. The difference, however, is that the Creta EV gets purple ambient lighting, while the ICE version has an amber theme.

Also Read: Save Up To Rs 30,000 On Hyundai Cars This January

Seats

The seats of the Creta Electric have a dual-tone seat upholstery which is identical to the seats of the regular Creta. The front and rear seats of both Creta models come with centre armrests and the front seats also have ventilation functions.

However, the Creta Electric gets exclusive features like vehicle-to-load (V2L), electric boss mode and a seatback table, all of which are not available with the regular Creta.

Features & Safety

Common features on both cars include dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC and an 8-way powered driver’s seat.

The Creta Electric also comes with a digital key feature which allows the car to be opened via an authorised smartphone and an in-car payment feature that allows the vehicle’s charging amount to be paid from the infotainment screen.

In terms of safety, both cars get the same features with six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Additionally, the two Creta models also get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Also Read: 10 Features The Hyundai Creta Electric Borrows From Its ICE Version

Hyundai Creta Electric: Electric Powertrain Options

The Creta Electric will come with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, both of which are paired to a single electric motor. The medium-range (42 kWh) model produces 135 PS and an ARAI-rated range of 390 km. The long-range (51.4 kWh) option produces 171 PS and a claimed range of 473 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with prices expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival EVs like Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.