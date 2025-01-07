10 Features The Hyundai Creta Electric Borrows From Its ICE Version

The list includes not only creature comforts, such as dual 10.25-inch displays and auto AC, but also safety tech like Level-2 ADAS

Hyundai has fully revealed the exterior and interior of the upcoming Creta Electric, with its prices scheduled to be announced on January 17 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It shares most of its styling as well as cabin layout with the ICE-powered Creta along with similar amenities. In this report, we highlight ten features from convenience and safety aspects that the Creta EV carries over from the regular model.

Dual 10.25-inch Screen Setup

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta Electric features dual 10.25-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital driver’s unit. It is the similar setup found in the regular Creta, which is available with petrol and diesel engine options. Notably, the infotainment system supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the digital driver’s display offers different themes based on the drive mode and provides additional vehicle information in the ICE-powered Creta.

Additionally, one can use the infotainment to make payments for charging the Creta EV, adding to the convenience factor.

Panoramic Sunroof

Hyundai has equipped both the Creta Electric and its ICE-powered model with a panoramic sunroof. It not only increases the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle but also elevates the cabin ambiance by allowing more light in. Hyundai is yet to reveal which variants of the Creta Electric will feature a panoramic sunroof, while the regular model offers it from the mid-spec S(O) trim onwards.

8-speaker Bose Sound System

Both the Creta and its EV counterpart boast an 8-speaker Bose audio system. Compared to the standard sound system found in the entry-level variants of the Creta, the Bose system includes a front central speaker and a subwoofer for an improved sound quality. The system also supports the JioSaavan music streaming service for added convenience.

Ventilated Front-row Seats

For added comfort of front-row passengers, the Creta Electric also borrows the seat ventilation from the regular model. If you live in a part of the country where summer temperatures become unbearable, this will prove to be a very useful feature. Additionally, the driver’s seat in both SUVs feature an 8-way electrically adjustable function.

Dual-zone Auto AC

The Creta Electric also gets the dual-zone automatic climate control system from the ICE-powered Creta. This system provides added convenience by allowing the driver and front-row passenger to set individual AC temperatures. Additionally, it adjusts the interior temperature based on the outside environment.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Power Figures Compared

6 Airbags (As Standard)

Moving on to safety, both the Creta and its all-electric version come with six airbags as standard across all variants. Other common safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

360-Degree Camera

Hyundai has also equipped the Creta Electric with a 360-degree camera system with blind spot monitor, similar to the one found in the ICE-powered Creta. It provides a surround view of the vehicle along with guidelines, which is especially helpful when parking the SUV in tight spots. The Creta also gets front parking sensors, which will are included in its all-electric version as well.

Level-2 ADAS

With the 2024 facelift, Hyundai upgraded Creta’s safety with Level-2 Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which has now been carried over with the Creta Electric as well. It provides features such as adaptive cruise control, front collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

All-wheel Disc Brakes with Electronic Parking Brake

Both the Creta Electric and its ICE-powered model are offered with all-wheel disc brakes. Both models also feature an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. In addition to convenience, the electronic parking brake saves some amount of space in the centre console. While, the auto-hold function helps keep the vehicle stationary on steep hills, preventing it from rolling back.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Last but not least is the tyre pressure monitoring system which is common between both the Creta and its all-electric version. This active safety feature provides real time alerts to driver in case of any loss in tyre pressure of the vehicle.

Prices for the Hyundai Creta Electric are set to be announced on January 17, 2025, at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. It will be offered with two battery pack options, 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The former is paired with a 135 PS electric motor, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of 390 km, while the latter is coupled with a 171 PS electric motor, offering a claimed ARAI range of 473 km.

The Hyundai Creta EV is likely to start from around Rs 17 lakh, putting it in contention with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

