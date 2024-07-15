All
All
New
Used
Choose your suitable option for better User experience.
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Maruti Swift And Wagon R Were The Most Popular Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In June 2024

Published On Jul 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Maruti Swift

  • 5K Views
  • Write a comment

Save for the Maruti Ignis, all other hatchback’s on this list saw a deline in their month-on-month sales in June

Top-selling Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In June 2024

With the recent rise in popularity of SUVs, hatchbacks have experienced a decline in sales. However, the compact and midsize hatchback segments are still a popular choice for new car buyers. The June 2024 sales report shows that several popular models have crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark while others hardly reach 5,000 units. Here’s a closer look at each model’s performance in June 2024.

Models

June 2024

June 2023

May 2024

Maruti Swift

16,422

15,955

19,393

Maruti Wagon R

13,790

17,481

14,492

Tata Tiago

5,174

8,135

5,927

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

4,948

6,321

5,328

Maruti Celerio

2,985

3,399

3,314

Maruti Ignis

2,536

4,237

2,104

Key Takeaways

2024 Maruti Swift

  • The Maruti Swift topped the hatchback segment in June, with over 16,400 units dispatched. However, the month-on-month (MoM) sales showed a decline of 15 percent. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) number went up by 3 percent. 

  • Another hatchback from the Indian marque, which crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark, was the Maruti Wagon R as the carmaker shipped close to 13,800 units of the compact hatchback in June. However, both YoY and MoM figures of the Wagon R dipped by 21 and 5, respectively.

Tata Tiago CNG AMT

  • The Tata Tiago registered sales of over 5,100 units, which is a 13 percent MoM drop and a 36 percent YoY decline. These figures include sales of both the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tiago EV.

  • Almost 5,000 units were sold of Hyundai’s midsize hatchback in June, which is 400-odd units less than the last month. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios showed a drop of nearly around 1,400 units YoY.

  • The third Maruti model on the list is the Celerio, which secured fifth place after narrowly missing the 3,000-unit sales mark. Its MoM number came down by 10 percent.

  • Although ranked last, the Maruti Ignis recorded a MoM growth of 21 percent. The carmaker sold a little over 2,500 units of the compact hatchback in June, marking a massive 40 percent YoY decline.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Swift AMT

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2024
  • Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Nissan Leaf
    Nissan Leaf
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Swift And Wagon R Were The Most Popular Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In June 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience