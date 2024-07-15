Published On Jul 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Maruti Swift

Save for the Maruti Ignis, all other hatchback’s on this list saw a deline in their month-on-month sales in June

With the recent rise in popularity of SUVs, hatchbacks have experienced a decline in sales. However, the compact and midsize hatchback segments are still a popular choice for new car buyers. The June 2024 sales report shows that several popular models have crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark while others hardly reach 5,000 units. Here’s a closer look at each model’s performance in June 2024.

Models June 2024 June 2023 May 2024 Maruti Swift 16,422 15,955 19,393 Maruti Wagon R 13,790 17,481 14,492 Tata Tiago 5,174 8,135 5,927 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4,948 6,321 5,328 Maruti Celerio 2,985 3,399 3,314 Maruti Ignis 2,536 4,237 2,104

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Swift topped the hatchback segment in June, with over 16,400 units dispatched. However, the month-on-month (MoM) sales showed a decline of 15 percent. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) number went up by 3 percent.

Another hatchback from the Indian marque, which crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark, was the Maruti Wagon R as the carmaker shipped close to 13,800 units of the compact hatchback in June. However, both YoY and MoM figures of the Wagon R dipped by 21 and 5, respectively.

The Tata Tiago registered sales of over 5,100 units, which is a 13 percent MoM drop and a 36 percent YoY decline. These figures include sales of both the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tiago EV.

Almost 5,000 units were sold of Hyundai’s midsize hatchback in June, which is 400-odd units less than the last month. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios showed a drop of nearly around 1,400 units YoY.

The third Maruti model on the list is the Celerio, which secured fifth place after narrowly missing the 3,000-unit sales mark. Its MoM number came down by 10 percent.

Although ranked last, the Maruti Ignis recorded a MoM growth of 21 percent. The carmaker sold a little over 2,500 units of the compact hatchback in June, marking a massive 40 percent YoY decline.

