Maruti Swift And Wagon R Were The Most Popular Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In June 2024
Published On Jul 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Maruti Swift
Save for the Maruti Ignis, all other hatchback’s on this list saw a deline in their month-on-month sales in June
With the recent rise in popularity of SUVs, hatchbacks have experienced a decline in sales. However, the compact and midsize hatchback segments are still a popular choice for new car buyers. The June 2024 sales report shows that several popular models have crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark while others hardly reach 5,000 units. Here’s a closer look at each model’s performance in June 2024.
|
Models
|
June 2024
|
June 2023
|
May 2024
|
Maruti Swift
|
16,422
|
15,955
|
19,393
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
13,790
|
17,481
|
14,492
|
Tata Tiago
|
5,174
|
8,135
|
5,927
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
4,948
|
6,321
|
5,328
|
Maruti Celerio
|
2,985
|
3,399
|
3,314
|
Maruti Ignis
|
2,536
|
4,237
|
2,104
Key Takeaways
-
The Maruti Swift topped the hatchback segment in June, with over 16,400 units dispatched. However, the month-on-month (MoM) sales showed a decline of 15 percent. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) number went up by 3 percent.
-
Another hatchback from the Indian marque, which crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark, was the Maruti Wagon R as the carmaker shipped close to 13,800 units of the compact hatchback in June. However, both YoY and MoM figures of the Wagon R dipped by 21 and 5, respectively.
-
The Tata Tiago registered sales of over 5,100 units, which is a 13 percent MoM drop and a 36 percent YoY decline. These figures include sales of both the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tiago EV.
-
Almost 5,000 units were sold of Hyundai’s midsize hatchback in June, which is 400-odd units less than the last month. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios showed a drop of nearly around 1,400 units YoY.
-
The third Maruti model on the list is the Celerio, which secured fifth place after narrowly missing the 3,000-unit sales mark. Its MoM number came down by 10 percent.
-
Although ranked last, the Maruti Ignis recorded a MoM growth of 21 percent. The carmaker sold a little over 2,500 units of the compact hatchback in June, marking a massive 40 percent YoY decline.
