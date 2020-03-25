MG Motor Pledges Rs 2 Crore Towards Coronavirus Medical Aid

Published On Mar 25, 2020 05:11 PM By Saransh for MG Hector

The carmaker will provide gloves, medicines, ventilators, masks, and more

With the number of coronavirus cases going up with each passing day, MG has announced its plans to aid efforts to combat the novel virus. The British carmaker has pledged a sum of Rs 2 crore towards the nationwide movement in combating the pandemic.

MG India will donate this money to health institutions located in Gurugram and Halol. The money will be used for gloves, medicines, ventilators, masks, and more.

While half of the total Rs 2 core is being donated by MG India, the other half will be donated by its employees. Apart from the donation, MG is also helping its dealers improve insurance cover for its dealership and staff across the country.

MG is not the only carmaker who has come forward to help during this difficult time. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has already announced his action-plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Mahindra has offered to convert Club Mahindra holiday resorts into temporary medical facilities. The Indian business tycoon has also donated his entire salary towards coronavirus relief efforts and has directed the

