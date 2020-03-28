Mahindra’s Made-In-India Ventilators To Be Priced Less Than Rs 7,500

Modified On Mar 28, 2020 01:24 PM By Saransh

A team of engineers at Mahindra has developed a prototype within 48 hours of the announcement by Anand Mahindra

With the number of coronavirus cases in India growing rapidly with each passing day, various corporate houses have come forward to play their part in fighting the pandemic. Among them is the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who had announced that Mahindra will be manufacturing ventilators in its factory considering the shortage of the life support device in the country. It is to be noted that the indigenous ventilators will be an automated version of the Ambu bag (Bag Valve Mask ventilator).

Now, within a few days of the announcement, a team of engineers at Mahindra has developed a prototype. Announcing the development, Anand Mahindra tweeted:

So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back... pic.twitter.com/LrVXm4Acku — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

Revealing the details of the indigenous ventilator, Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a proto ready in three days for approval. Once proven, this design will be made available to all for manufacturing.”

Compared to a standard ventilator, which costs around Rs 10 lakh, Mahindra has announced its plans to price the indigenous ventilator at less than Rs 7,500. “This device is an interim lifesaver and the team estimates it will cost below Rs 7,500,” Anand Mahindra informed.

If things go as planned, this step can really help in cutting down the ventilator shortage in the country, which is very crucial since it is an integral part of the coronavirus treatment.

Mahindra is not only working on an automated bag-type ventilator but it has also teamed up with existing ventilator manufacturers to help them simplify the design and scale-up production. Notifying the same, Pawan Goenka tweeted, “We along with two large PSUs are working with an existing manufacturer of high-spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale-up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it.”

Anand Mahindra has taken various other initiatives to fight the pandemic. The business tycoon has offered to convert all Club Mahindra resorts into medical facilities as well as donated his entire salary to a fund for fighting COVID-19.

