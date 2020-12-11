Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of All Models From January 2021

Published On Dec 11, 2020 02:40 PM By CarDekho

The extent of the increase has not been detailed but it will vary depending on the model

As is customary at the end of every year, carmakers announce price hikes for the following year, with the reason usually cited as transferring their added input costs to the buyers. Maruti Suzuki has just done the same, announcing a price hike for all of its models from January 2021.

The carmaker has not revealed the extent of the hikes, only that it will vary depending on the model. Expect the revised pricing to be disclosed in January 2021. For 2020, Maruti Suzuki had raised prices by up to 4.7 percent at the start of the year. Considering the events since, the 2021 price hike could possibly be higher, for select models.

Here are the current ex-showroom, Delhi prices for Maruti’s lineup:

Model Price Range Alto 800 Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh S-Presso Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh Celerio Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh WagonR Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 6 lakh Eeco Rs 3.81 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh Swift Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh Ignis Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh Baleno Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh Dzire Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.81 lakh Vitara Brezza Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh Ciaz Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh Ertiga Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh S-Cross Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh XL6 Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki's entire lineup is only available with petrol engines while some get CNG variants too. The carmaker is expected to launch new generations of the Alto and Celerio by early-2021 which could affect the revised pricing of a few models in the current lineup.