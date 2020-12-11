Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of All Models From January 2021
The extent of the increase has not been detailed but it will vary depending on the model
As is customary at the end of every year, carmakers announce price hikes for the following year, with the reason usually cited as transferring their added input costs to the buyers. Maruti Suzuki has just done the same, announcing a price hike for all of its models from January 2021.
The carmaker has not revealed the extent of the hikes, only that it will vary depending on the model. Expect the revised pricing to be disclosed in January 2021. For 2020, Maruti Suzuki had raised prices by up to 4.7 percent at the start of the year. Considering the events since, the 2021 price hike could possibly be higher, for select models.
Here are the current ex-showroom, Delhi prices for Maruti’s lineup:
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh
|
S-Presso
|
Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh
|
Celerio
|
Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh
|
WagonR
|
Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 6 lakh
|
Eeco
|
Rs 3.81 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh
|
Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh
|
Ignis
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh
|
Rs 5.63 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh
|
Dzire
|
Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.81 lakh
|
Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Ciaz
|
Rs 8.31 lakh to Rs 11.09 lakh
|
Ertiga
|
Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh
|
S-Cross
|
Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh
|
XL6
|
Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh
Maruti Suzuki's entire lineup is only available with petrol engines while some get CNG variants too. The carmaker is expected to launch new generations of the Alto and Celerio by early-2021 which could affect the revised pricing of a few models in the current lineup.
