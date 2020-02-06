Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid: In Pics

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 01:19 PM By Saransh for Maruti Swift Hybrid

Explore Maruti’s strong hybrid in our detailed gallery

Maruti revealed its plans for the Indian auto industry at Auto Expo 2020, and it seems quite environment-friendly. The carmaker is looking to launch strong hybrids and EVs in India in the coming future. So, along with the Futuro-e concept, which just made its world debut, Maruti also showcased the Swift hybrid. The greenfield Swift comes with a beefier battery pack and a powerful electric motor compared to the mild-hybrid system that Maruti already offers in India with various models. So, let’s take a look at the hybrid hatchback in detailed pictures to understand what we can expect from it.

Aesthetically, the Swift looks similar to the standard Swift save for a slightly modified front bumper, which features a sensor for autonomous emergency braking. It continues to get the same LED headlamps with DRLs. If we look closely at the top of the windshield, it also gets a camera and other sensors for the lane departure system and auto emergency braking. Being a Japan-spec model, these are mandatory like dual-front airbags here.

At the back, the only thing that separates the Swift hybrid from the standard Swift is the ‘Hybrid’ badge. The Swift hybrid is identical to the standard India-spec car in terms of length and wheelbase, but it is 40mm narrower and 30mm lower.

Similarly, on the side, the Swift hybrid gets a ‘Hybrid’ badging on the front fender and a redesigned set of alloy wheels. It also gets 16-inch wheels compared to 15-inch units seen on the standard Swift.

The similarities are visible inside the cabin as well. They are almost identical except the Swift hybrid is better equipped.

It gets a flat-bottom steering like the Swift. But unlike the standard car, it gets cruise control. It also gets a larger, colour MID screen like the Baleno.

The Swift hybrid gets a ventilated driver’s seat, which is again not on offer in the standard Swift.

The Swift hybrid comes with a 5-speed AMT with paddle shifters. The standard Swift, on the other hand, is offered with a 5-speed MT. It also gets a 5-speed AMT, but misses out on paddle shifters.

The Swift hybrid is way more loaded than the standard Swift on the features front. Over the standard features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and parking camera, it gets auto emergency braking, electronic stability control and lane departure warning. The Swift hybrid also gets Eco mode, which is not on offer in the standard car.

The car you see in the pictures is a Japan-spec model. Maruti has no plans of launching the Swift hybrid in India. However, the carmaker intends to introduce similar strong hybrids in India sometime next year, possibly after Maruti’s battery production facility in Gujarat comes to life. The introduction of strong hybrids will help Maruti fill the void that has been created due to the departure of diesel engines from its portfolio.

