The Australia-spec Swift has a better feature set and a 1.2-litre 12V hybrid powertrain, which the Indian model lacks.

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift went on sale in India in May 2024, packing a slew of features but lacking the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup found in its international versions. The new Swift was recently introduced in Australia, with the same hybrid powertrain that was skipped from the India-spec model’s powertrain setup. Despite having the same skin, these models, aside from the powertrain, differ in several ways. Here is a list of them:

An Exclusive Colour And Bigger Alloy Wheels

India-spec Swift Australia-spec Swift Hybrid Sizzling Red Luster Blue Novel Orange Magma Grey Splendid Silver Pearl Arctic White Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof Super Black Pearl (exclusive) Premium Silver Metallic Pure White Pearl Mineral Grey Metallic Burning Red Metallic Flame Orange Frontier Blue Pearl with Black Roof

The India-spec model does not get the all-black paint scheme that the Australia-spec Swift Hybrid offers. The Indian model, on the other hand, gets more dual-tone colours.

Moreover, the Swift Hybrid sold in Australia has 16-inch alloy wheels with a unique design on top variant levels, while lower variants have 15-inch wheels. However, the India-spec Swift gets 15-inch alloy wheels only, even in the top-spec variant. Also, the Australian model has rear fog lights instead of front ones. The Indian-spec model, on the other hand, includes front fog lights but lacks rear ones.

More Features

The India-spec Maruti Swift offers a few new features for the nameplate, including a wireless phone charger, a 9-inch touchscreen, and six airbags as standard. However, the Australian Suzuki Swift Hybrid goes a step further by including heated front seats and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs). Inside, the Australian model has dual-tone black and white interiors, while the Maruti Swift has an all-black interior with silver accents. The seats are upholstered in fabric in both Swifts but with different patterns.

An ADAS Suite

The Suzuki Swift Hybrid, which was unveiled in Australia, is offered with a radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that includes features such as collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. The ADAS suite has been skipped altogether on the India-spec Maruti Swift.

Difference In Powertrain

Specification India-spec Swift Australia-spec Swift Hybrid Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder 12V mild-hybrid petrol Power 82 PS 83 PS Torque 112 Nm 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed automatic (AMT) 5-speed manual/5-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

The Australia-spec Swift has a mild hybrid engine (with a 12V setup) that produces similar power to the India-spec model. The difference is that the Indian model gets an AMT gearbox, whereas the Australian model gets a proper automatic CVT gearbox. The Australian model also features a five-speed CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Furthermore, even the top-spec model with a manual gearbox gets paddle shifters. However, the Indian model has no paddle shifters.

Inflated Prices

Model Price range In Australian Dollars In Indian Rupees Australian-spec Swift Hybrid AUD 24,490 to AUD 30,135 Rs 13.51 lakh to Rs Rs 16.62 lakh Indian-spec Swift N/A Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom; converted prices do not include taxes

The Maruti Swift available in India is way more affordable than the one on sale in Australia currently. In India, it competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as a hatchback alternative to the Renault Triber crossover MPV and micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Do you think the Australian-spec Swift's price increment (when compared to Indian rupees) is justified by the additional features? Tell us in the comments section below.

