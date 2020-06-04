Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories Now Includes Personal Protective Equipment

Published On Jun 04, 2020 05:21 PM By Dhruv

While not a fool-proof measure, these additional equipment can limit the spread of the virus

Maruti Suzuki is now offering PPE kits and car care items as part of its ‘genuine accessories’. India’s leading carmaker has made this addition to its catalogue due to high customer demand for such items.

The new items are part of its ‘health and hygiene’ range of products. Under the PPE banner, the carmaker is offering a 3-ply face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves, and a face shield visor for its customers. This equipment will be highly useful when you exit your car in a public place.

Under the car care banner, the carmaker is offering two important products. The first one is an interior car cleaner that can be used to sanitise the various touchpoints inside a car’s cabin. The second item is a transparent car cabin partition which can be used to create a divide in between the front and rear cabin. While this might not be all that useful for private cars, it is a feature we can expect to see in commercial cars quite soon.

All of these products are listed between Rs 10 and Rs 650. Maruti Suzuki has reiterated in its communication that these are not fool-proof measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. These basic precautions can, however, limit the spread of the virus.

