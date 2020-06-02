Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty And Service Deadlines In Light Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Published On Jun 02, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit

The carmaker is covering warranty, extended warranty and free services that were set to expire between March 15 and May 31

The deadline has now been pushed back to June 30.

Maruti is also offering easy finance and EMI options to customers.

It has introduced hygiene protocols that will be followed at all dealerships.

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a nationwide lockdown since March 25. Consequently, all carmakers including Maruti Suzuki had to halt operations at their plants and close dealerships across the country. This led to zero car sales in April 2020, a first for the Indian automobile industry.

Now, as things are gradually returning to normalcy, some carmakers have announced various benefits and offers to support customers during these unprecedented times. Maruti has announced free service and warranty extensions till the end of June for customers whose warranties were set to expire in May 2020. The carmaker is covering warranty, extended warranty and free services that were set to expire between March 15 and May 31. It has also tied up with ICICI and HDFC banks to offer easy EMI and finance options to prospective buyers.

Maruti has also tied up with a non-financial banking firm to offer a unique EMI plan to customers. They will be able to buy a car today and start paying their EMI 60 days after the loan is disbursed. Buyers who are facing financial challenges to buy a Maruti car can benefit from this scheme.

As dealerships slowly resume work, Maruti has introduced hygiene protocols for test drives, sales, and service. Sanitisation of all test drive vehicles between each customer visit, usage of face masks by employees, and doorstep delivery of vehicles are some steps that will be undertaken by all dealerships as a part of this initiative.

In other news, a few details of the S-Cross petrol have been leaked. It is expected to be launched by early June and will rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and Mahindra Scorpio. It will also take on the upcoming Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun SUVs once they make their India debut in 2021.