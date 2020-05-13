Published On May 13, 2020 11:46 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The Ertiga and facelifted Vitara Brezza are not offered with any benefits

Pre-facelift Dzire gets maximum benefit of up to Rs 53,000.

CNG variants of Alto, WagonR, Celerio, and Eeco also on offer.

No consumer offer on the CNG variants of the Celerio.

All offers valid until May 31, 2020.

Maruti resumed operations at its Manesar plant from May 12. Now, to boost sales, it has rolled out various benefits on select Arena models. All the models mentioned below are BS6 compliant. Here’s a closer look at the model-wise offers:

Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

The Alto K10 has been discontinued owing to the introduction of the BS6 emission norms.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

Maruti will be launching the CNG variant of the S-Presso soon.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

Maruti is offering all these discounts on the MT and AMT variants of the Celerio.

These offers are also applicable on all variants of the Celerio X.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the CNG variants are not offered with any consumer discounts.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR with the above benefits.

Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on both the MT and AMT variants of the Swift .

For those looking to buy the Swift Special Edition, Maruti is offering the exact same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay Rs 8,500 for this variant.

Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

These offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the facelifted sedan.

Maruti is offering a consumer offer of Rs 25,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire , while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same. Buyers can hence save up to Rs 53,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire.

The Dzire Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Buyers will need to pay Rs 3,500 for this variant.

