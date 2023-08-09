Modified On Aug 09, 2023 11:17 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

All discounts are valid till the end of August 2023

Maruti Arena models are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000 in the month of August. The Swift gets the highest discount this time, closely followed by the Celerio, Wagon R, Spresso, and Alto. More popular and premium Arena models like the Brezza and Ertiga are not eligible for discounts.

The model-wise offers are detailed below:

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Maximum Benefit Up to Rs 15,000

Since the Maruti Alto 800 has already been phased out, these benefits apply to remaining inventory.

Except for the base-spec Std variant, Maruti is providing a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus on both the regular petrol and CNG models of the entry-level hatchback.

The Maruti Alto 800 last retailed from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

The benefits mentioned in the table are applicable only to the petrol manual variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

For AMT (automatic) and CNG models, the cash discount reduces to Rs 20,000.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

The discounts mentioned in the table are applicable on top-spec VXi+ manual, mid-sped VX manual and CNG variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

The base-spec LXi and AMT variants of the S-Presso get a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000.

The S-Presso retails from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The discounts mentioned in the table can only be availed with the mid-spec V, Z, and top-spec Z+ petrol manual variants of the Maruti Celerio.

Cash offer for the base-spec L and the AMT variants of the hatchback comes down to Rs 30,000.

The Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

The cash discount of Rs 30,000 mentioned in the table is only applicable on LXi and VXi CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R.

That exchange bonus value is only applicable if the car traded in is less than seven years old. If older, that benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

The cash offer reduces to Rs 25,000 for all petrol manual variants and for AMT variants, it further drops to Rs 15,000.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The maximum benefits mentioned in the table are only valid on the mid-spec VXi petrol manual trims of the Maruti Swift; and for the exchange bonus, the car needs to be younger than 7 years.

The base-spec LXi variant is the only other variant to get that cash discount, but the maximum exchange bonus on it is Rs 15,000, regardless of vehicle age.

The cash offer reduces to Rs 25,000 for all other variants of the hatchback.

Also, a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered if you’re trading a model older than 7 years of age to get ZXi, ZXi+ trims of the Swift, else you’re eligible for a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

The Swift CNG is only offered with cash and corporate discounts of Rs 25,000 and 5,000, respectively.

Customers need to pay an extra Rs 33,400 for the Swift special edition, which comes with a cash discount of Rs 1,600. The exchange bonus is reduced to Rs 15,000, while the corporate discount remains unchanged.

Maruti Swift is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefit Up to Rs 10,000

The Maruti Dzire is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, applicable to all variants except for the CNG option.

Maruti retails its subcompact sedan between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

The offers listed in the table apply solely to the petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco.

Its CNG variants are being offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Note

Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearby Maruti dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

