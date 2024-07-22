Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition Detailed In 7 Real-life Images

Published On Jul 22, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Maruti Brezza

The gallery includes the Brezza Urbano edition, based on the base-spec Lxi variant, which is priced at a premium of Rs 42,000

Recently, the Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition was launched, which is nothing but an accessory-specific edition for the lower-spec Lxi and Vxi variants. We have now got hold of the detailed images of the sub-compact SUV’s new edition. Let’s take a closer look at the Lxi variant of the Brezza Urbano Edition:

Beginning from the front, it gets a few accessories such as front grille chrome garnish that adds up to the visual appeal of the sub-compact SUV.

Along with the grille garnish, front fog lamps are also included in this edition, accompanied with fog lamps garnish and a skid plate for the front bumper.

Noticeable accessories on the side profile include a wheel arch kit and body side moulding finished in chrome.

The Urbano kit also offers a rear parking camera for the Lxi variant. Another cosmetic accessory installed was the skid plate for the rear bumper.

The Lxi variant of the Brezza features a single-tone black cabin theme and lacks an infotainment system or speakers. However, the Urbano edition of the Brezza based on the Lxi variant, gets a touchscreen infotainment system paired with a set of speakers. Other features which the Lxi variant offers are all power windows, keyless entry, and manual AC with rear vents.

Powertrain

The base variant of the Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 PS and 137 Nm mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. However, the other variants also get an option of a 6-speed automatic transmission

Except for the Zxi+ variant, the CNG powertrain is available across all variants, but only with a manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

To get the Urbano edition kit for the base variant of the Brezza, you need to pay a premium of Rs 42,000. The price of the Maruti Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Brezza on road price