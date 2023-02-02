Published On Feb 02, 2023 07:04 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The off-roader will go on sale by May at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti showcased the five-door Jimny at 2023 Auto Expo.

The SUV gets two extra doors and a longer wheelbase over its three-door iteration.

No details on which variant or gearbox option has bagged the maximum bookings.

The Jimny will be sold via Nexa showrooms in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha.

Gets 1.5-litre petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT and 4WD as standard.

Standard features include a touchscreen, six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP).

Maruti Suzuki has finally brought its much-desired global off-roader, the Jimny, to India this year. It premiered at the Auto Expo 2023, where its bookings were opened as well. The SUV has now bagged over 15,000 pre-orders.

While the international-spec Jimny is sold in a three-door avatar globally, Maruti Suzuki is offering it in only a five-door iteration in our market, which will be sold via its Nexa showrooms. Even with the additional doors, the SUV is a sub-four-metre offering, making it eligible for lower taxation. The elongated wheelbase of the Jimny has led to opening up more legroom for rear occupants and a proper boot, inducing a sense of practicality for the Indian buyers.

The offroader is available in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha. It gets a touchscreen system (seven-inch unit in the entry-level Zeta), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirror), six airbags, and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard. The top-spec Alpha gets a few exclusive features including nine-inch infotainment, auto AC, auto-LED headlights with washer, and cruise control.

The India-spec Jimny is being provided with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 105PS/134Nm. While a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is offered as standard, you do get a choice of either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. It has not been revealed which variant or transmission option has been the most popular among the pre-orders.

Maruti is expected to launch the Jimny by May this year at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The offroader will go up against the current Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, both of which are set to get their own five-door versions soon.

